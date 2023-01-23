ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Nick Beres referees youth basketball games to help with referee shortage

By Ben Hall
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
We are accustomed to seeing Nick Beres at the 5 Alert Desk.

But in addition to breaking big stories, Nick has been volunteering as a youth basketball referee in Wilson County.

It's early on a Saturday morning, and NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres has some explaining to do.

"You guys move over there. There you go," Nick says as he positions young basketball players before a free throw.

In the West Wilson Basketball Association, you will find more fast breaks than breaking news, but there is still some chance encounters with stars, or so they claim.

"I'm Steph Curry," one young player said. "I'm LeBron, and that's Michael Jordan, we're pros." the players said.

But these players soon learn — Nick isn't a typical referee.

"Have you had all your Wheaties?" Nick asked.

"Yes," the young player responds.

"What did you have for breakfast?" Nick asked

"Cereal," the player responds.

"Fruit Loops?" Nick followed.

So, what motivates Nick, who once bravely took on the Harlem Globetrotters, to take on this job?

"I read they didn't have enough officials because no one wants to get yelled at. These folks have been great, so I signed up. These kids deserve to play, without an official you can't play," Nick said.

There weren't any angry parents here, just Nick and his fellow referee working the game.

It had everything a game should have.

Players playing hard.

Coaches coaching hard, and referees making it about the kids.

It gave these young players a chance to shine and make memories.

"That's what is so cool. After the game, there's sportsmanship. They shake each other's hands," Nick said.

Alan Adkins contributed to this report.

