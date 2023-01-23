Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
wtaq.com
State Of The State Speech Brings Mixed Reaction
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – From renewing campaign promises to pledging to find common ground with the Republican Legislature, Gov. Tony Evers laid out his plans for the future during his 2023 State of the State address Tuesday night. State lawmakers and leaders met in the state capitol building Tuesday...
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Lawmakers Respond to Evers’ State of the State Address
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It didn’t take long for members of the Wisconsin state legislature to weigh in after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivered his fifth state of the state address Tuesday night. State Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-54th District, says the speech laid out a solid foundation for...
wtaq.com
Governor’s Staff, Ag Reps Meet With Farmer Mental Health in Mind
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A Wednesday gathering in Dodgeville focused on help for farmers facing increased stress and other challenges. Those involved with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action program’s Farm Well initiative met with representatives from the Evers administration to discuss rural mental health programming. A participant in the meeting,...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative
MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
wtaq.com
Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
wtaq.com
DNR reminds to snowmobile safely
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic and our condolences go out to...
wtaq.com
UW System Bans TikTok
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers Announces Workforce, Economic Development Plans to Maintain Economy’s Momentum
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers tonight, during his 2023 State of the State address, announced more than $190 million in investments that will be included in his 2023-35 executive budget proposal to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, including the healthcare, education, and clean energy sectors, as well as his plan to continue investing in small business development across the state through the successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.
wtaq.com
WFBF Statement on DNR Virtual Listening Session Announcement
MADISON –Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz issued the following statement following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announcement of a virtual listening session on the proposed Wolf Management Plan:. “Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates the Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to hear from the public regarding the...
wtaq.com
DNR Reports Five Snowmobiling Fatalities This Month
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years...
wtaq.com
U.S. Department of Justice Sues Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs. According to a DOJ release, the Department of Military Affairs violated the Civil Rights Act when it offered Michelle Hartness a lower salary than what was offered for similarly or less qualified men.
wtaq.com
Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
wtaq.com
Extension, DNR host annual CAFO workshops in February
UW–Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are jointly hosting a series of six in-person workshops for CAFO permit holders, key employees, livestock producers, their employees and agronomic and engineering consultants around Wisconsin in February. Designed for producers with (or considering) WPDES CAFO permits and...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Seeks Input on Opioid Settlement Funds
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Health Services has another $8 million in settlement funding stemming from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers; and they’re seeking feedback from the public on what to do with it. “We are really at the process right now of that data gathering, and making...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to Take Public Comments on Wolf Management Plan
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Natural Resources will be taking public comments on the future of the state’s wolf management plan next month. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist, Randy Johnson, says that while wolves are currently under federal protection, a plan should be in place. “As long as...
wtaq.com
U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Features 2,249 Entries
MADISON, WI – With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the Contest, announced today that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.
wtaq.com
DATCP Accepting Applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants through March 31
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants through March 31, 2023. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000 in BLBW grant funding in 2023. BLBW is a competitive grant program...
wtaq.com
Farmers for Sustainable Food shares how farmers are being climate smart at annual meeting
MADISON, Wis. — Riding a wave of momentum entering 2023, Farmers for Sustainable Food stands poised to expand their efforts in farmer-led sustainability projects, according to leadership. Members, leaders and industry partners gathered for FSF’s 2022 annual meeting on Jan. 19 at the Dairy Strong conference. Word is...
wtaq.com
Bucky’s in a slump
The Wisconsin Badgers have now lost five of their last six games and were soundly defeated Wednesday night by the Maryland Terrapins 73-55 in College Park. The Terps went on a game clinching run early in the second half, led by Jahmir Young who finished with 22 points. Wisconsin struggled on both ends of the floor, allowing easy baskets at the rim on defense, and going stale on the offense end, shooting less than 40% as a team. Freshman Connor Essegian led the Badgers with 19 points and Tyler Wahl added 13. Point guard Chucky Hepburn managed just three. Wisconsin has now slipped under .500 in Big Ten play at 4-5, they are 12-7 overall. The Badgers return home to host Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
