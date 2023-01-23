Read full article on original website
Wayne Peters
3d ago
here is a tough question:WHY WASN'T HE LOCKED UP BEFORE NOW???? If he's in prison, he can't be burning down hard working people's property.
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 2 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating grand larceny in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — Williston Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a recent video showed a group of people going through vehicles. A Ring camera video shows the group going through vehicles parked at Finney Crossing on early Sunday morning. Officials also said residents should remove...
WCAX
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
mynbc5.com
Person involved in northern Vermont fire, explosion dies
LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man who wasseverely injured in a November camp explosion has died, Vermont State Police reported on Thursday. Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenberg, died on Jan. 19, nearly two months after being injured in an explosion and fire at a camp on Nov. 23. Investigators said...
WCAX
Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police trooper injured following crash
HYDE PARK, Vt. — A Vermont State Trooper received minor injuries after her cruiser was hit by a driver in North Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said Trooper Michelle Archer was in the process of making a U-turn to assist a Lamoille County Sheriff during a traffic stop when a driver, 35-year-old Terry Melton of Johnson, tried to pass her vehicle by crossing the center double line.
mahoningmatters.com
State trooper kept logging into a suspect’s Facebook to read messages, Vermont cops say
A Vermont state trooper was placed on leave after he reportedly accessed a suspect’s Facebook account — and read through their messages — without authorization, officials said. The trooper, a 29-year-old resident of Barre Town, had been given consent to search a suspect’s cell phone as part...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh woman sentenced in murder of Crisie Luebbers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh woman whoplead guilty last year to the murder and kidnapping of a Schuyler Falls woman in 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years to life in prison, the Clinton County district attorney announced on Friday. According to officials, 43-year-old Nicole Cayea was involved...
newportdispatch.com
Man caught by police after 2 hour search in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 39-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Berkley Lane at around 9:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle driven by Sterling Heaton-Dendy fled the scene and was located at 290 Berkley Lane. Following an investigation, police say that Dendy...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
WCAX
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian injured in morning crash in Georgia, VT
GEORGIA, Vt. — A pedestrian was injured in Georgia on Thursday after a car lost control and slid off the roadway while a motorist was attempting to help another driver. Vermont State Police said a driver on Highbridge Road in Georgia stopped to help another motorist, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Tuttle of Fairfax, who was standing outside his vehicle after his car had slid off the side of the road due to icy conditions.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after car drives into Family Dollar in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Family Dollar on 357 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. There were no injuries in the crash. A store employee confirmed that the store is still open. Police have removed the car. Police told NBC5 that the driver was...
WCAX
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect’s social media account. Paul Pennoyer, 29, of Barre Town, has been a trooper at the Derby barracks for four years. Police say the trooper received consent to search a cellphone...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
mynbc5.com
Vermont state trooper cited for unauthorized use of suspect's Facebook account
A Vermont state trooper was placed on paid leave and cited for unauthorized access after he allegedly obtained a suspect's Facebook login credentials. Investigators said 29-year-old Paul Pennoyer, of Barre, had previously received consent to perform a search of a suspect's mobile phone as part of a criminal investigation, during which time he obtained login credentials for the person's Facebook account.
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
