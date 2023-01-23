ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 7

Wayne Peters
3d ago

here is a tough question:WHY WASN'T HE LOCKED UP BEFORE NOW???? If he's in prison, he can't be burning down hard working people's property.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 2 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Police investigating grand larceny in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — Williston Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a recent video showed a group of people going through vehicles. A Ring camera video shows the group going through vehicles parked at Finney Crossing on early Sunday morning. Officials also said residents should remove...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
BOW, NH
mynbc5.com

Person involved in northern Vermont fire, explosion dies

LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man who wasseverely injured in a November camp explosion has died, Vermont State Police reported on Thursday. Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenberg, died on Jan. 19, nearly two months after being injured in an explosion and fire at a camp on Nov. 23. Investigators said...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police trooper injured following crash

HYDE PARK, Vt. — A Vermont State Trooper received minor injuries after her cruiser was hit by a driver in North Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said Trooper Michelle Archer was in the process of making a U-turn to assist a Lamoille County Sheriff during a traffic stop when a driver, 35-year-old Terry Melton of Johnson, tried to pass her vehicle by crossing the center double line.
HYDE PARK, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh woman sentenced in murder of Crisie Luebbers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh woman whoplead guilty last year to the murder and kidnapping of a Schuyler Falls woman in 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years to life in prison, the Clinton County district attorney announced on Friday. According to officials, 43-year-old Nicole Cayea was involved...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man caught by police after 2 hour search in Lyndon

LYNDON — A 39-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Berkley Lane at around 9:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle driven by Sterling Heaton-Dendy fled the scene and was located at 290 Berkley Lane. Following an investigation, police say that Dendy...
LYNDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian injured in morning crash in Georgia, VT

GEORGIA, Vt. — A pedestrian was injured in Georgia on Thursday after a car lost control and slid off the roadway while a motorist was attempting to help another driver. Vermont State Police said a driver on Highbridge Road in Georgia stopped to help another motorist, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Tuttle of Fairfax, who was standing outside his vehicle after his car had slid off the side of the road due to icy conditions.
GEORGIA STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
SWANTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont state trooper cited for unauthorized use of suspect's Facebook account

A Vermont state trooper was placed on paid leave and cited for unauthorized access after he allegedly obtained a suspect's Facebook login credentials. Investigators said 29-year-old Paul Pennoyer, of Barre, had previously received consent to perform a search of a suspect's mobile phone as part of a criminal investigation, during which time he obtained login credentials for the person's Facebook account.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy