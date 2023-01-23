ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.
PALMETTO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested in separate racing, reckless driving incidents in Lee County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ebd775d1cfaf03c82810ac18 Player Element ID: 6319276682112. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of the dangers and consequences of reckless driving and street racing following two recent arrests of people caught...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
SARASOTA, FL

