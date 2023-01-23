Read full article on original website
Cement truck overturns on I-75 in Charlotte County
Florida Highway Patrol is handling a cement truck rollover on I-75 near the exit ramp for Kings Highway.
Estero man killed in crash after losing control of vehicle due to medical episode
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – An Estero man was killed in a crash on State Road 29 (E Main Street) in Collier County after losing control of his vehicle due to suffering a medical episode Thursday night. The crash happened just after 7 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
Port Charlotte man killed in McCall Rd. motorcycle crash
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened on McCall Road in Charlotte County on Tuesday.
Crash between dump truck and trash truck blocks Old 41 bridge in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are on scene of an accident between a dump truck and a trash truck at Fowler Street and First Street in Fort Myers. Crews are cleaning up the spill caused by the crash. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Edwards Drive. As of now,...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.
SUV smashes into power pole on Slater Road in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a power pole on Slater Road early Friday morning after the driver lost control. The crash, which happened around 1:00 a.m., resulted in power loss in the area. Our NBC2 crew arrived on scene and saw downed power lines. One...
Two men arrested for driving recklessly at high speeds in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of late-night speeding sessions on separate occasions didn’t go as planned for two men in Lee County. On January 20, at 11:57 p.m., an FHP Trooper watched in awe as two vehicles zoomed down State Road 82 near 40th Street SW at astonishing speeds of up to 123 mph.
2 arrested in separate racing, reckless driving incidents in Lee County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ebd775d1cfaf03c82810ac18 Player Element ID: 6319276682112. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of the dangers and consequences of reckless driving and street racing following two recent arrests of people caught...
Man dies after crashing into Freightliner in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old Sarasota man died after crashing into a Freightliner near 17th Street East and Gun Club Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:50 AM on Wednesday. The Sarasota man was driving in a Cadillac east on 17th...
Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop
A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.
Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
Man dead, another seriously hurt after late night crash in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash late Tuesday night in Manatee County. It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Gillet Drive and Gillet Road in Palmetto. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 61-year-old man was driving west on Gillet Drive as...
Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
A crash on 17th Street leaves one dead after the driver failed to stop
A crash on 17th Street leaves one dead after the driver failed to stop. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead on the scene by Sarasota County EMS.
