Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
WCAX
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
WCAX
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
WCAX
Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
WCAX
Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition
Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 3 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester. Some neighbors at the Hillcrest mobile home park didn’t approve of the cats living in the park, so they needed to go. Resident Linda Hill turned to Miche Faust of Queen City Cats for help.
WCAX
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?
Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in...
WCAX
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
WCAX
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
WCAX
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
WCAX
Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
WCAX
Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
WCAX
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday. The Vermont Law and Graduate School wants to take down a mural that some consider outdated and racist. But a law protecting artistic expression could preserve the painting. Back in...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Sammy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful cat that’s a little lovebug? Meet Sammy!. The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s a friendly 2-year-old cat who loves to be scratched, but she does have some special needs. Sammy is on a special diet and has...
WCAX
Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?
Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Environmental groups say new Vt. pesticide rules fall short.
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
WCAX
Teamwork helps Vermont students build skills, ready for robotics competition
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Our Katharine Huntley caught up with the Shelburne Community School RoboCats to talk about their first year as a team. The RoboCats are hard at work ahead of...
WCAX
Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge. After more than six decades, the old lodge was torn down last year. In its place, the new building is about 50% bigger. The goal was to have it completely ready to...
WCAX
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
Comments / 2