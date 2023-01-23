ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
Here Are SF’s 2023 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

The James Beard Awards are one of the biggest culinary awards in America, and the 2023 semifinalists for the prestigious award were announced Wednesday. San Francisco and the Bay Area landed semifinalists all throughout the long list, including longtime Japantown bakery Yasukochi’s Sweet Stop appearing in the new Outstanding Bakery category. House of Prime Rib landed another nod for Outstanding Hospitality, the second year in a row for the San Francisco favorite. Meanwhile, Russian restaurant Birch & Rye landed on the long list for Best New Restaurant.
Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland

BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
SF records third pedestrian death of 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There have been three pedestrians killed this year while trying to cross the streets of San Francisco. Walk SF started its Vision Zero campaign nine years ago with the goal of eliminating all fatal crashes by 2024. It's going to be a difficult goal to reach, coming out of the deadliest […]
