10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
Come for the beer, stay for the great views and food in SF's Potrero Hill
Potrero Hill can feel a bit like an island amidst San Francisco's bustle.
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
San Francisco Bay stunned under a blanket of fog on Friday
It looked as if a baker had spread whipped cream across the bay.
BART recovering after major disruption that halted transbay service
Bay Area Rapid Transit is recovering from disruptions in Friday morning service that had forced suspension of service through the Transbay Tube.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender,...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
BART director punished for 'cotton-picking' comment during meeting
BART director John McPartland was censured by his fellow directors on Thursday.
SFist
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Eater
Here Are SF’s 2023 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists
The James Beard Awards are one of the biggest culinary awards in America, and the 2023 semifinalists for the prestigious award were announced Wednesday. San Francisco and the Bay Area landed semifinalists all throughout the long list, including longtime Japantown bakery Yasukochi’s Sweet Stop appearing in the new Outstanding Bakery category. House of Prime Rib landed another nod for Outstanding Hospitality, the second year in a row for the San Francisco favorite. Meanwhile, Russian restaurant Birch & Rye landed on the long list for Best New Restaurant.
San Francisco tech CEO invokes Martin Luther King Jr. in layoff notice
The layoffs came eight days after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
SFGate
Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland
BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
SF records third pedestrian death of 2023
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There have been three pedestrians killed this year while trying to cross the streets of San Francisco. Walk SF started its Vision Zero campaign nine years ago with the goal of eliminating all fatal crashes by 2024. It's going to be a difficult goal to reach, coming out of the deadliest […]
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
SFGate
