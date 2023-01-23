Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer
Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Digital Trends
How to fix an orange flashing light on the HomePod mini
Apple's HomePod mini is one of the best smart speakers of 2023. Offering incredible sound quality, a stylish design, and an affordable price tag, anyone shopping for a HomeKit hub has likely stumbled upon Apple’s popular device. The setup process for the HomePod mini is rather straightforward -- although many folks have stumbled into an issue that results in a blinking orange light appearing on their HomePod mini’s touchpad.
Digital Trends
This HP laptop is typically $1,800, but right now it’s just $629
Let’s cut to the chase: The HP ProBook 445 G8 laptop is $1,199 off today. That’s certainly one of the best laptop deals available right now. The laptop, which typically costs $1,828, is now only $629 for the duration of this deal. It’s enough to make you do a doubletake, maybe even a tripletake. Plus, this edition comes with a free year of HP Wolf Pro Security. Go ahead and click the button below to take a look yourself, then read on for the highlights and an overview of what HP Wolf Pro Security can do to make your next year of laptop usage a low stress affair.
Digital Trends
NAD’s CS1 adds wireless streaming music to any audio system
If you’ve got a hi-fi system you love, but it doesn’t speak Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, or any other wireless streaming languages, NAD’s new CS1 Endpoint Network Streamer ($349) provides a super-simple and compact upgrade. The London, England-founded, Canadian-based company, announced the compact audiophile-grade component today that allows...
Digital Trends
This Apple leaker just revealed tons of changes for iOS 17 and iPhone 15
Apple is expected to release iOS 17 later this year — and we now have a better idea of what it’ll look like. A new leak reveals the company plans major changes to its Music and Home apps, as well as the inclusion of a new app for its rumored headset.
Digital Trends
Apple Studio Display just got an unprecedented price cut
We don’t often see major discounts on top-of-the-line Apple products, so imagine our surprise when Amazon released this Apple Studio Display deal today. The unique desktop monitor is down to only $1,300 from its usual $1,599. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s nearly $300 off a premiere Apple product. Monitor deals like this are rare, so grab it before Amazon raises the price again. If you’re not completely sold, let us explain why you need one for your setup.
Digital Trends
Pro users are already unhappy with the upcoming Mac Pro
It’s not a good time to be a fan of Apple’s Mac Pro. The last few weeks have seen one bad news story follows another, and now pro-level users are venting their frustrations with Apple’s future plans. Just yesterday, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claimed the upcoming revision...
The Verge
Windows 11’s File Explorer is getting a modern UI overhaul
Microsoft is reportedly working on a big update to the File Explorer in Windows 11 that will improve its UI and features. Windows Central reports that the overhaul will include modern designs to match the rest of Windows 11 and features to more deeply integrate Microsoft 365 and OneDrive. Internal...
Digital Trends
Trading in your iPhone with Apple? You’ll get less than yesterday
For the second time in two months, Apple has reduced the trade-in values of many of its iPhones and other products. Spotted by MacRumors, the adjustments are pretty significant for some of its handsets. For example, anyone trading in an iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple will now receive up...
Digital Trends
How to get Apple’s Black History Month 2023 wallpapers for your iPhone and Apple Watch
Apple has introduced culturally appropriate new wallpapers and watch faces for the iPhone and Apple Watch as part of its commemoration of Black History Month. The company calls this its "Unity Mosaic," and both have arrived with iOS 16.3's release. A new Black Unity Sport Loop band is also available for Apple Watch owners who want to really complete the look.
Digital Trends
3 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel Watch today
Picking a new smartwatch is a big decision. There are a lot of different variables to choose from, and no matter which one you pick, you’ll be sinking some cash into it. If you’re eyeing the Google Pixel Watch, you’ve come to the right place. There are a lot of reasons to buy it, but we’ve picked out some of our favorites.
Digital Trends
Yes, we really are completely spoiling the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 launch
Do you think you know all about the OnePlus 11? What about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2? It’s probably fair if you do consider yourself well-informed about them both. After all the leaks and OnePlus’s decision to launch the phone and earbuds in China during CES 2023, there’s a good chance you feel pretty clued up on the next big things from OnePlus.
Digital Trends
SoundPeats Opera05 review: golden earbuds for golden ears
SoundPeats Opera05 review: golden earbuds for golden ears. “With three drivers per bud, the SoundPeats Opera05 are a bargain for audiophiles on a strict budget.”. It shouldn’t matter what name is on a set of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. If it delivers a great experience for the price, it’s going to get a good score.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $300 and more
We have just one recommendation before we begin. If you come across something you like, don’t waste time, there’s no telling how long these deals will be available. Because they’re hot offers, there are no guarantees, and some may even be gone by the time you go to snatch them up — so act fast! Be sure to head over to our dedicated deals section to find more contained lists, as this one will include a smorgasbord of gear. For example, if you need a new grill before summer returns, see our best grill deals guide. If you want to secure and monitor your home, check out the best security camera deals. Or, if you’re tired of sitting so much while you work, take a look at the best standing desk deals. Essentially, there are a lot of options and you’ll definitely be able to find what you’re looking for if you want something more specific. Otherwise, read on for today’s best deals.
Digital Trends
My iPhone 14 Pro camera is ruined, and it’s all Apple’s fault
Every year, Apple touts the iPhone as having an incredible camera system — and, yes, the hardware is certainly impressive. The iPhone 14 Pro has the latest advancements that Apple offers in terms of camera upgrades, including a huge jump to a 48MP main camera with pixel-binning technology (four su-pixels to make up one larger pixel), a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, faster night mode, and more. Again, on the hardware front, the iPhone 14 Pro camera looks impressive. And it is!
Digital Trends
This is the OnePlus Pad — the OnePlus tablet we’ve waited years for
OnePlus will be launching its long-awaited first Android tablet pretty soon, and new renders bring our initial look at the upcoming device. The new renders come from the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) in partnership with the folks over at MySmartPrice. Shortly after that reveal, OnePlus itself uploaded a teaser of its upcoming tablet before subsequently sharing a render of its own to TechRadar.
Digital Trends
Here’s why people are saying to avoid the entry-level M2 Pro MacBook Pro
One thing Mac users have always been able to count on in recent years is the blazing speed of their computer’s storage. The brand-new M2 Pro MacBook Pro and M2 Mac mini, however, look set to be bitterly disappointing in that regard. That’s because multiple outlets have confirmed that...
Digital Trends
BluOS will be updated to 4.0 with a fresh look, new features
Lenbrook International, the company that creates BluOS, says that the software is going to get a major update in the spring, to version 4.0. BluOS controls wireless speakers from Bluesound, as well as a variety of audio gear from NAD, Dali, and PSB. The change will bring a cleaner look to the interface, as well as several enhancements to how the app works.
Digital Trends
Perfect for the Super Bowl, This 77-inch LG OLED 4K TV is $900 off
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
