“A monster is off the streets”: Richland County Sheriff announces arrest in string of sexual assaults and burglaries

WIS-TV
Lexington deputies searching for domestic violence suspect
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Jesse Lee Gregory, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge. If you have any information...
WIS-TV
Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation. As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD...
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports a Columbia man is accused of trying to use a drone to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates at a correctional institution. On Tuesday, January 24, while doing a routine check for drones in the area, officers observed...
WIS-TV
Columbia police statement ahead of release of police video in Tyre Nichols’ case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department Cheif W.H. Holbrook released the following statement ahead of the release of the police video in Tyre Nichols’ case:. The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee is both indefensible and criminal. The incident captured on police body-worn cameras is expected to be released later today by the District Attorney’s Office. It will likely evoke outrage, disgust and anger. These reactions are understood and warranted. The five male Memphis police officers charged with murder in connection with the incident have tarnished the law enforcement badge, turned their backs on the oath of office, and disgraced a close-knit community, their department, and the country. We are all watching. Their abuses of power and reckless actions have left a stain on the law enforcement profession; a profession built on courage, integrity, empathy and respect. We applaud the immediate and decisive action by the Memphis Chief of Police and the District Attorney. Officers, who abuse their power and act unethically, immorally and illegally, should face the consequences. The Columbia Police Department works incredibly hard every day to earn the trust and respect of citizens. Each citizen contact is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to professional, accountable, and ethical policing. Treating everyone with empathy, dignity and respect is what professional 21st century policing looks like -- and that is how we police in Columbia. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
WIS-TV
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school. Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two male suspects who are considered armed and dangerous. Isaiah Grooms and Rodney Friday are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault case that happened on the 500 block of Alcott Drive on January 20 according to police.
WIS-TV
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
WIS-TV
“It’s all gone,”: Family of six displaced after house fire in Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A family of six is displaced after an intense fire destroyed their home. The fire happened Sunday evening at the 2200 block of Dingle Pond Road in Summerton. It took three hours and a tanker for fire crews to fight the blaze. Luckily, no one...
WIS-TV
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A mother says she’s relieved that her child is safe after an elementary school in Blythewood allowed the 9-year-old to walk home by herself. Briana Buckner is the proud mother of a third-grade girl with social and emotional disabilities. WIS is not naming the child at Buckner’s request.
WIS-TV
Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office. Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and fundraiser to raise money for their organization so that they can continue to lead and inspire local youth. The invitation is open to...
WIS-TV
Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital. During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.
WIS-TV
Richland One early learning center named in memory of former School Board member Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County District One will be naming a new early learning center after former School Board member Vince Ford. The Richland One Board of School Commissions approved the recommendation the facility be named Vince Ford Early Learning Center. Ford’s wife Patricia, and his daughter Robyn, were in attendance at the meeting.
WIS-TV
SC State extending spring 2023 registration deadline
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has extended its 2023 spring registration by one week. Part of the reasoning for the extension is an effort to increase retention and have a continued commitment to removing any barriers to student success according to President Alexander Conyer. The last day...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: We Survived the Holocaust
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. While the Holocaust resulted in the murder of six million Jews, one third of the Jewish people, there were some Jewish people who survived the horrors of the atrocious concentration camps. Two of those survivors are Felix and Bluma Goldberg....
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peanut is a 1-year-old kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Peanut was found about 6 months ago as a stray kitten. His new owner got him neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Sadly, she recently had to move away to take care of her elderly father and was unable to bring Peanut. She put together a care package that will go home with Peanut’s new adopter which includes his favorite bed, blankets, food, treats and more.
WIS-TV
Over 1 million passengers visited CAE in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The numbers are in, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) welcomed over one million passengers, a significant rise compared to 2021. A press release stated the Columbia area airport saw a total of 1,063,630 passengers through the airport, with 527,599 enplanements (those who started their travel at CAE) last year.
