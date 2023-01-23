ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WPXI

Portland aiming to extend Jerami Grant but is open to move others in trade market

Jerami Grant became eligible for a contract extension with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, and Portland has offered the athletic forward his maximum possible deal of four years, $112 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Grant has not accepted the offer, sources said, largely because the Blazers can extend him a larger contract with an additional fifth-year when free agency begins June 30.
PORTLAND, OR
WPXI

Damian Lillard drops 60 points against Jazz, narrowly misses career-high after wild third quarter run

Damian Lillard went off on Wednesday night at the Moda Center. It just wasn't quite enough to set a new career-high. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard dropped 60 points in the Trail Blazers' 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz. It marked the 15th 50-point game in his career, which is the sixth-most in NBA history, and the fourth time in his career he’s had at least 60 points, the third-most in NBA history.
PORTLAND, OR
WPXI

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

Longtime college basketball analyst and iconic Final Four broadcaster Billy Packer died on Thursday, his sons announced on Twitter. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father died due to kidney failure after dealing with various health issues for several weeks in North Carolina. Packer spent more than...
KANSAS STATE
WPXI

Trevor Immelman embracing second act in golf as CBS's new lead analyst: 'I was blown away'

For a long time — most of his playing career, actually — Trevor Immelman never really wanted to get into the broadcast booth. “I never thought about it at all while I was playing,” Immelman told Yahoo Sports. “I was extremely single-minded, focusing on myself and my own game and how I could try to get better and achieve the goals I set out for myself.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
WPXI

Former Lions LB Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier died at 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. The details of Lemonier's death haven't been released. Lemonier planned to play for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this spring after he signed with and subsequently traded from the Houston Gamblers earlier this year. The XFL's Arlington Renegades also drafted Lemonier in November.
DETROIT, MI

