fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin School Board names Student Advisor
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin School Board” has a new voice. One belongs to a new member who will add a different perspective. Abigail Eckert has been named a Student Advisor to the school board. She’s a junior and will sit in on meetings for the remainder...
Pittsburg USD 250 names its new Assistant Superintendent
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg Community Schools names Ann Lee as its new Assistant Superintendent.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg hospital now offering medical delivery service
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A crucial service is going to be available soon at one Pittsburg hospital. Ascension Via Christi Hospital is set to become a Dispensary of Hope site, which will enable the delivery of critical medicine and supplies from that location. Dispensary of Hope provides access to delivery...
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
KCTV 5
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City engineering firm that lost out on its bid to build the city’s soon-to-be open, billion-dollar airport has been awarded $62 million over legal misconduct by an attorney. The story was first reported by the Kansas City Star. A panel of arbitrators...
fourstateshomepage.com
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
fourstateshomepage.com
MSSU’s Dress to Impress accepting donations
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve cleaned out your closet lately — or are about to do so — Missouri Southern would be happy to help you unload some of what you no longer want or need. Career services officials are gearing up for the annual Dress...
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs has a new mayor
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs. Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
fourstateshomepage.com
CJ residents invited to hear new broadband details in public meeting
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A multi-million project to bring broadband to Carl Junction is hitting a milestone. Optic Communications will hold an informational meeting for CJ residents Friday night. The company is installing fiber optics throughout town — a $16 million project with almost half the cost covered by a federal grant.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years
Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.
fortscott.biz
Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday
Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
koamnewsnow.com
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
