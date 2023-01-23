ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

localocnews.com

Painter Ann Phong explores crises amplified since the COVID-19 pandemic at The Doyle starting Jan. 30

Painter Ann Phong presents new work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Ann Phong: Re-Evaluating Normal,”continues the artist’s exploration of global challenges that reshaped her as an individual,as well as society as a whole. Phong’s new body of work focuses on the crises amplified during the past two years of the pandemic.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress seeks bands for this summer’s Concerts on the Green

Calling all local rockstars! Cypress Recreation and Community Services is looking for bands to headline the 2023 Summer Concerts on the Green!. If you are part of a local band, submit your application to showcase your talents! Applications will be accepted through February 10. If your band is interested in performing during our concert series please submit a proposal by the deadline. Proposals will only be accepted electronically.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Camino Real Playhouse President Announces Anticipated Switch to Another Building

True to the old theater saying, the show must go on in San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse President Leslie Eisner recently announced the community theater will eventually move to a new location. The move is expected to happen because of plans to turn the Playhouse’s current location on El Camino Real into a parking garage and office/retail space.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna, DISC Doctors Garner Awards

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California. Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region’s leading...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awarded $135 million in grant funding

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) was awarded $135 million in grant funding through the Children’s Hospital Bond Act of 2018. The grant of voter-approved bond funds was awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by Treasurer Ma.
LOMA LINDA, CA
localocnews.com

Surf City Marathon presented by 361° announces partnership with The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel

The Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° and Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel today announced a renewed partnership as the “Official Headquarter Hotel” for the 2023 marathon. The 27th running of Southern California’s premier oceanfront road race returns to Huntington Beach the weekend of February 3-5, 2023 and annually attracts more than 15,000 runners.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Upcoming events: St. Isidore Historical Plaza Garage Sale on Jan. 28

Drop by the Plaza on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be all kinds of items for sale in the Hall and on the patio at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. Find vintage and gently-used treasures!. All proceeds will go towards the support of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. St. Isidore Historical...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Guitar Guru Benise dazzles with Spanish Nights at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

In the brand-new Spanish Nights, Emmy winner Benise delights with an electrifying musical journey of Flamenco, Salsa, Waltz, and Tango. The captivating showcase takes center stage at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, March 5, 7:00 PM. Starting at $55, tickets are available at the CCPA Ticket Office and cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 916-8500.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Reata Glen Resident Organizes Donation Drive for Military Families

Becky Mauger lives in a retirement community, but that doesn’t mean she’s resting on her laurels. Mauger and other residents at Reata Glen have been busy collecting donations that they will give to military families in need on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Andrew’s by the Sea United Methodist Church in San Clemente during a baby shower-themed event.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Green Ribbon Environmental Committee Seeks to Fill Member-at-Large Positions

The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two member-at-large and two student vacancies on the Green Ribbon Environmental Committee. The committee advises the City Council and makes recommendations on matters related to energy, recycling and waste management, mobility, open space, and water issues. Applicants may be an Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach partners with AARP to offer free tax assistance

The City of Seal Beach in partnership with AARP is offering free tax assistance for taxpayers ages 50 and over. Appointments take place every Monday from February 6 – April 10 from 8:30am – 10:45am at OCFA Fire Station 48 located at 3131 N Gate Road, Seal Beach 90740. Appointments are 45 minutes in length and can be made by contacting the Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department at the following:
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

RSVP now for Lakewood State of the City Luncheon

Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Mariner Sea Scouts to Launch Spring Season

The spring season is kicking off at the Mariner Sea Scouts this February when the local group will offer sailing, navigation and youth leadership opportunities. The local Sea Scout group, Mariners 936, will host an informative open house for prospective members on Feb. 22. During the event, guests will receive a presentation from existing mariners and a tour of the group’s fleet of more than 30 vessels.
DANA POINT, CA

