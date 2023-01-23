Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Painter Ann Phong explores crises amplified since the COVID-19 pandemic at The Doyle starting Jan. 30
Painter Ann Phong presents new work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Ann Phong: Re-Evaluating Normal,”continues the artist’s exploration of global challenges that reshaped her as an individual,as well as society as a whole. Phong’s new body of work focuses on the crises amplified during the past two years of the pandemic.
localocnews.com
WAKE UP! Newport Meeting Hosts Tourism Update with Visit Newport Beach CEO Gary Sherwin Feb. 2
WAKE UP! Newport, a monthly event hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, presents a Tourism Update on Thursday, Feb. 2 with Gary Sherwin, President and CEO of Newport Beach & Co. and Visit Newport Beach. Sherwin will talk about current trends in travel and tourism plus the economic...
localocnews.com
Cypress seeks bands for this summer’s Concerts on the Green
Calling all local rockstars! Cypress Recreation and Community Services is looking for bands to headline the 2023 Summer Concerts on the Green!. If you are part of a local band, submit your application to showcase your talents! Applications will be accepted through February 10. If your band is interested in performing during our concert series please submit a proposal by the deadline. Proposals will only be accepted electronically.
localocnews.com
Los Al Chamber Networking Breakfast to feature labor and employment attorney Wendy Suggs
Please join the Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce for their February Networking Breakfast on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Maderas Steakhouse. The event will feature guest speaker labor and employment attorney Wendy Suggs discussing 2023 labor law updates. Wendy Suggs’s primary areas of...
localocnews.com
Camino Real Playhouse President Announces Anticipated Switch to Another Building
True to the old theater saying, the show must go on in San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse President Leslie Eisner recently announced the community theater will eventually move to a new location. The move is expected to happen because of plans to turn the Playhouse’s current location on El Camino Real into a parking garage and office/retail space.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply at...
localocnews.com
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna, DISC Doctors Garner Awards
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California. Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region’s leading...
localocnews.com
City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
localocnews.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awarded $135 million in grant funding
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) was awarded $135 million in grant funding through the Children’s Hospital Bond Act of 2018. The grant of voter-approved bond funds was awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by Treasurer Ma.
localocnews.com
Life Savers Foundation of OC Raises $400K at Inaugural Gala Held at Balboa Bay Resort
The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life Thursday, Jan. 19 as some 300 guests attended the inaugural celebration of the new nonprofit organization, The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County. The Life Savers Foundation began in 2017 when Laguna Beach businesswoman Heidi Miller stepped forward to...
localocnews.com
Surf City Marathon presented by 361° announces partnership with The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel
The Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° and Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel today announced a renewed partnership as the “Official Headquarter Hotel” for the 2023 marathon. The 27th running of Southern California’s premier oceanfront road race returns to Huntington Beach the weekend of February 3-5, 2023 and annually attracts more than 15,000 runners.
localocnews.com
Upcoming events: St. Isidore Historical Plaza Garage Sale on Jan. 28
Drop by the Plaza on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be all kinds of items for sale in the Hall and on the patio at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. Find vintage and gently-used treasures!. All proceeds will go towards the support of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. St. Isidore Historical...
localocnews.com
Guitar Guru Benise dazzles with Spanish Nights at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
In the brand-new Spanish Nights, Emmy winner Benise delights with an electrifying musical journey of Flamenco, Salsa, Waltz, and Tango. The captivating showcase takes center stage at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, March 5, 7:00 PM. Starting at $55, tickets are available at the CCPA Ticket Office and cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 916-8500.
localocnews.com
Reata Glen Resident Organizes Donation Drive for Military Families
Becky Mauger lives in a retirement community, but that doesn’t mean she’s resting on her laurels. Mauger and other residents at Reata Glen have been busy collecting donations that they will give to military families in need on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Andrew’s by the Sea United Methodist Church in San Clemente during a baby shower-themed event.
localocnews.com
Green Ribbon Environmental Committee Seeks to Fill Member-at-Large Positions
The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two member-at-large and two student vacancies on the Green Ribbon Environmental Committee. The committee advises the City Council and makes recommendations on matters related to energy, recycling and waste management, mobility, open space, and water issues. Applicants may be an Irvine...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana permitted events and street closures set for Jan. 26 – Feb. 4
Santa Ana Boulevard between Mortimer and Lacy streets. Loud nighttime work as early as 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Full closure 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Closure will be in place 24 hours a day for the next six weeks. Full Intersection Closure at 19th and Greenleaf...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach partners with AARP to offer free tax assistance
The City of Seal Beach in partnership with AARP is offering free tax assistance for taxpayers ages 50 and over. Appointments take place every Monday from February 6 – April 10 from 8:30am – 10:45am at OCFA Fire Station 48 located at 3131 N Gate Road, Seal Beach 90740. Appointments are 45 minutes in length and can be made by contacting the Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department at the following:
localocnews.com
Docent Society Intends to Help with National Historic Preservation Month Celebrations
The San Juan Capistrano Cultural Heritage Commission approved a proposal from the San Juan Capistrano Docent Society to help with National Historic Preservation Month recognition this coming May. Commissioners discussed the assistance on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Celebrations will be held in May in Downtown San Juan Capistrano on a to-be-determined...
localocnews.com
RSVP now for Lakewood State of the City Luncheon
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
localocnews.com
Mariner Sea Scouts to Launch Spring Season
The spring season is kicking off at the Mariner Sea Scouts this February when the local group will offer sailing, navigation and youth leadership opportunities. The local Sea Scout group, Mariners 936, will host an informative open house for prospective members on Feb. 22. During the event, guests will receive a presentation from existing mariners and a tour of the group’s fleet of more than 30 vessels.
Comments / 0