‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer on Season 27, Senior Citizens Spinoff and if He’s Listened to Chris Harrison’s Podcast

‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro
The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Television Academy Appoints Six New Members to Executive Committee (TV News Roundup) 'SEAL Team' Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Diane Warren on Receiving Her 14th Oscar Nomination and Losing to Two James Bond Songs: ‘I’ve Been F—ed Twice’
Diane Warren received an honorary Oscar this year — but holds the record in the original song category for more nominations without a single win. Yet the songwriter doesn’t appear to be bitter about it — and actually maintains a sense of humor about the dubious honor. (“I’ve been f—ed twice by James Bond,” she quips.) Now, she’s at it again with her 14th career nom for the track “Applause,” via the film “Tell It Like a Woman.”
Randy Gonzalez, Father in TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35
Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died at the age of 35. Gonzalez’s brother David confirmed to CBS News that Randy died from colon cancer Wednesday, a week after Randy was put in hospice care. Gonzalez shared in April last year that he had...
David Crosby, Remembered by Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires: ‘He Was Proud of the Person That He Had Become in His Old Age’
They first joined up with Crosby on stage and in song at the Newport Folk in 2018, and Crosby’s last public performance was singing “Ohio” with Isbell at a Santa Barbara gig in 2022. In-between, the legend sang harmony on Isbell’s 2020 “Reunions” album, on top of many more private moments of bonding. The two musicians shared their impressions of their friend with Variety.
Meghan and Harry Bolster Archewell With New Hires, Promotions (EXCLUSIVE)
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made key new hires and promotions at their umbrella company Archewell. Entering its third year, the audio, philanthropic and content production operation continues to grow. In audio, Serena Regan has been named head of podcasts. Hired at the end of 2022, Regan will now lead all development in that portfolio. “Archetypes,” the vertical’s debut project, was released last year and marked Archewell’s first hit. An interview series about harmful labels that hold women back, the Meghan-hosted series topped Spotify charts in 47 countries. A second season has not formally been announced but is well expected.
