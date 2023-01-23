‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer on Season 27, Senior Citizens Spinoff and if He’s Listened to Chris Harrison’s Podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made key new hires and promotions at their umbrella company Archewell. Entering its third year, the audio, philanthropic and content production operation continues to grow. In audio, Serena Regan has been named head of podcasts. Hired at the end of 2022, Regan will now lead all development in that portfolio. “Archetypes,” the vertical’s debut project, was released last year and marked Archewell’s first hit. An interview series about harmful labels that hold women back, the Meghan-hosted series topped Spotify charts in 47 countries. A second season has not formally been announced but is well expected.

3 HOURS AGO