A group of progressive California lawmakers is pushing a new wealth tax on the state’s richest 0.1% in a new move coordinated between several other blue states. The measure would impose a 1% tax on the total global assets – not just the income – of residents worth more than $50 million. People worth $1 billion or more would pay a 1.5% tax on their total net worth.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO