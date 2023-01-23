Read full article on original website
Oregon governor explains how she wants to spend $130 million in homelessness money
In her inauguration speech, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek told state lawmakers she wants $130 million dedicated to keeping people housed. Now she’s telling legislators exactly how she wants that money spent. “Bold ideas, concrete solutions, disciplined follow through,” Kotek said in a written statement Thursday. “That’s how we can...
Oregon water audit long on plans, short on enforcement
An Oregon Secretary of State’s Office audit released on Thursday painted a dire picture of the state’s water management system, but its authors frequently stopped short of blaming the agencies in charge of distributing and regulating one of Oregon’s most precious resources. The audit was subtitled, “State...
At 81.3%, Oregon graduation rate up slightly after last year’s decline
The four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2022 in Oregon was 81.3%, a small increase over last year’s graduation rate. Graduation rates improved across all student groups. Some of the largest gains were for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders and among students experiencing homelessness. The graduation rate for migrant students jumped too, surpassing the state average.
Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks
Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
Progressive lawmakers push for tax on California billionaires’ overall net worth
A group of progressive California lawmakers is pushing a new wealth tax on the state’s richest 0.1% in a new move coordinated between several other blue states. The measure would impose a 1% tax on the total global assets – not just the income – of residents worth more than $50 million. People worth $1 billion or more would pay a 1.5% tax on their total net worth.
Underground History meets Oregon's first physical anthropologist
There's no shortage of anthropologists and archaeologists in Oregon, but the state Legislative Commission on Indian Services never employed its own. Which seems like an oversight, given how much of Oregon's past is about Native Americans. In this month's Underground History, Southern Oregon University Anthropologist and host Chelsea Rose speaks...
California water deliveries to surge — highest in 6 years
State officials announced Thursday that water deliveries from the state’s aqueduct will be increased to 30%, the highest amount for January that growers and Southern California cities have received in six years. Less than two months ago, amid forecasts of a third consecutive drought year, the California Department of...
Oregon Senate Republicans plan delay tactics to press GOP agenda
Republicans in the Oregon Senate say they’ve got plenty of ideas that will benefit Oregonians, and they’re willing to slow this year’s nascent legislative session to a crawl in order to force Democrats to take them seriously. In a press conference on Tuesday, leaders in the 12-member...
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
