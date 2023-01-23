Read full article on original website
Lloyd Clendennen
4d ago
she found money on the floor end of story. there was absolutely no reason the employees to lock her in. finders keepers. doesn't matter who did what they wouldn't let her leave. she had the right to fear for her life. all 3 should be charged with assault and imprisonment.
Reply(2)
7
Native Texaness
4d ago
Hmmm, I wonder why Quanell X is involved? 💰💰💰💰 Looked to me like Ms Smith pushed a cart into skinny girl first and was hitting back. Now, they are straying from initial statement. The boy didn't ever have her in a "hold". It was that girl Mercedes. Make up your mind on who "Choke hold" the woman. It's pretty clear in the video. So far, there have been 2 versions from the family and Quanell!
Reply(3)
3
Related
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
fox26houston.com
"COLD CASE SOLVED": Man charged in 2009 deadly stabbing of Houston woman
HOUSTON - Houston police say a cold case been solved more than 13 years after a woman was stabbed to death at her family’s business. Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing on April 24, 2009, police announced Friday. Authorities say he is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.
Motorcyclist found dead in possible road rage after telling friends he was being followed: HCSO
The motorcyclist, who was in his early 30s, was out at dinner with friends, according to deputies. He left the restaurant, but then soon called his friends.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
Former Harris County mail room clerk held on $30,000 bond after allegedly stealing man's identity
Prior to working for Harris County, Sharika Prejean was a USPS employee who allegedly stole money. "Investigators observed her to be taking the mail..." the DA's office said.
4 Harris County residents face federal charges in fake nursing diploma scheme
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several Harris County residents are facing federal charges after a Florida-based school sold fake nursing diplomas, according to authorities. Ludnie Jean, Serge Jean, Simon Itaman and Anna Itaman are four of the 25 people nationwide arrested in connection with the scheme. Investigators said three Florida-based...
Houston woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for role in dating scam
A Houston woman was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in an online dating scam. According to federal prosecutors, Dominique Golden, 31, used dating sites, Facebook, and even Words with Friends to cultivate romantic relationships.
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
fox26houston.com
29-year-old executed while setting up garage sale at her Tomball home, case remains unsolved 4 years later
TOMBALL, Texas - "It's just unreal that it's unsolved at this point," said Robert Nuelle, Elizabeth Barraza's father. "I still can't believe that it happened, period," said Elizabeth's mother Rosemary Nuelle. It's an unsolved murder that's gained national attention. On January 25, 2019, 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza was setting up a...
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. JURY CONVICTS ON LESSER OFFENSE IN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TRIAL
A man arrested and indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was found guilty by a Washington County jury this week on a lesser charge of misdemeanor Deadly Conduct. 28-year-old Hans Obenhoff of Arlington, Virginia was sentenced by agreement after the verdict to 174 days in the Washington County...
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
fox26houston.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old
HOUSTON - Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18. Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston...
Navasota Examiner
In a herd of trouble
A Grimes County woman was arrested and charged with shooting and killing multiple head of cattle on her neighbor’s ranch. Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to CR 244 and discovered numerous cattle had been shot and killed dating back to September 2022.
fox26houston.com
20-year-old man accused of killing young woman, her unborn child was free from jail on multiple bonds
HOUSTON - If a judge had revoked one of Keylin Hollins' bonds for picking up new criminal charges or raised the bond amount, a young mother and her baby would be alive today. Hollins has apparently spent the last couple of years on a one-man crime spree. In 2021, he...
Sugar Land construction company charged with years of fraud, bribes
Prosecutors say that the company's illegal bribery scheme ran for nearly a decade.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who assaulted motorist during road rage incident in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect who was seen striking another motorist on camera during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road around 6 p.m. According...
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
KWTX
Texas Woman sentenced in romance fraud scams
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (KWTX) - A Houston woman who admitted to a federal judge in Providence, RI, that she collected and banked more than $1.26 million of the more than $2.5 million she and co-conspirators bilked from the unsuspecting victims of internet-based “romance scams” that they executed, was sentenced today to 78 months in federal prison.
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 12