The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis' injury Wednesday afternoon. "Milwaukee Bucks' key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO