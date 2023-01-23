ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

