Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
News4Jax.com
Tips, investigative efforts lead to arrest in May 2022 murder, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Months after finding an unresponsive man in an apartment on Kings Park Drive off Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday in the man’s murder. According to police, “numerous crime tips and leads” were reported by members of the...
Baker County Sheriff expected to give details about 'execution style' double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden will hold a media briefing Friday night regarding the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas. You can watch that briefing here at 9:30 p.m. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot...
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
‘This is what we do every single day:’ Jacksonville detective who saved baby among officers honored
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held its first award ceremony of the new year, celebrating officers and staffers who have made a difference in the community. The award ceremony recognized outstanding work and promotions from this past year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Traffic delays to be expected from funeral procession in honor of former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and numerous other agencies from across Florida will join the Judge Family Thursday in honoring the life of former JSO Officer Jimmy Judge. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Church of Eleven22 on Beach...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office respond to report of abduction on city's Southside, one in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 4:20 p.m.:. Police say they have one person in custody and are clearing the scene after responding to a call about an abduction on Jacksonville's Southside. They have reported no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. There was a heavy police presence...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking murder suspect caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens if they know any information about a suspect involved in a murder. On Oct. 2, 2022, police responded to a murder on Wilcox Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There is a video of the suspect leaving...
JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
JSO: Woman arrested for traffic violation near the Loree apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an update stating there was no possible abduction near the Loree apartments, and one woman was arrested due to a traffic violation. The source of the possible abduction came from the JSO 9-1-1 call reporting a possible adult abduction. Action...
Accused murderer Aiden Fucci threatening and extorting inmates, jail officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci has been extorting and threatening other teen inmates at the Duval County Jail, according to reports obtained by First Coast News. He has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint. The reports portray Fucci as combative...
Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail. According to records obtained by Action News Jax,...
Inside look at Jared Bridegan’s custody battle as investigation into his murder continues
Investigators continue to search for those involved in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4, Jared Bridegan. State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced on Wednesday the arrest of Henry Tenon and said he did not act alone. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Bridegan’s wife, Kirsten Bridegan, told...
Police to give update regarding murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department confirmed that it will announce a significant development Wednesday regarding the February 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan. The agency says that Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith will be joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson at the Jacksonville...
WJCL
Sheriff: K-9s searching for suspect who ran from deadly crash site in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. One person is dead following a crash Thursday in Brunswick. According to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Tillman and K Street. The sheriff's office says it is investigating criminal activity involved in the crash and...
News4Jax.com
Man charged in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan to be arraigned exactly 1 year after shooting
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The 61-year-old man arrested in connection with the targeted ambush shooting of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach last year appeared before a judge Thursday morning on charges of murder, conspiracy, accessory and felony child abuse. Henry Tenon has been in police custody since...
Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
