Indianapolis, IN

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Here’s who has filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis

Eight people have filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis as of Jan. 20 ahead of the May primary. The list of candidates includes six Democrats and two Republicans. Candidates have until Feb. 3 to file. As part of the Recorder’s ongoing coverage of the mayoral race, we have compiled...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MONROE COUNTY, IN
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IMPD 2022 homicide clearance rate at 35%

INDIANAPOLIS — Just-released data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows homicide detectives cleared 35% of last year’s killings in the year that they were committed. Though the calendar rolled over less than a month ago, IMPD’s pursuit of 2022 killers continued. ”There have been six 2022...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD credits technology in quick arrest following deadly downtown stabbing

IMPD credits technology in quick arrest following deadly downtown stabbing. IMPD credits technology in quick arrest following …. IMPD credits technology in quick arrest following deadly downtown stabbing. Conviction rates in Marion County. The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Marion County prosecutors bouncing back to score courtroom victories in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic shut down of Indianapolis courtrooms in 2020 combined with the move last year to a new courthouse and a talent drain that saw veteran prosecutors leave their posts along with increased juror demands to overcome the standard of reasonable doubt to cast guilty verdicts led to a rebooting of the Marion County criminal justice system over the past couple years.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Gasoline use tax continues to decline in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana drivers are seeing continued decreases in the gasoline use tax. However, that doesn’t mean they will see relief at the pump. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for February. The calculation shows the rate starting February 1 will be 17.2 cents, down from 19.9 cents in December. In comparison, the gasoline use tax in February 2022 was 17.3 cents.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

