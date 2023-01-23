ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Putin's favorite mercenary leader may be preparing to justify a failure in Ukraine

By Stavros Atlamazoglou
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6gov_0kOipAiI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjjG1_0kOipAiI00
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in what Russian state media described as the salt mines of Soledar on January 10.

RIA Novosti

  • A rivalry between Russia's military and Wagner Group mercenaries has come to the fore in Ukraine.
  • Recent broadsides by Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, may be attempts to justify Wagner's struggles.
  • A leadership change also suggests the Kremlin is seeking to bolster military leaders in that rivalry.

The war in Ukraine continues to go poorly for the Russians, and that is creating rifts among their leadership.

Indeed, with curses and excuses, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group and President Vladimir Putin's favorite mercenary leader , may be preparing to justify a failure in one of the fiercest battles of the war: Bakhmut .

Two recent videos illustrate what may be pre-emptive efforts to rationalize Wagner's failure. They may also be two of the most public displays of the intense rivalry that has developed between Wagner and Russia's regular military.

Rivalry exposed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8MMq_0kOipAiI00
A mural in Belgrade that praises the Wagner group and its mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

In an obscenity-laced tirade published in the closing days of 2022, Wagner Group mercenaries called Russia's senior military officer, Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, a "fucking motherfucker" because of what they say is a lack of ammunition supplies and logistical support from Moscow to the group's fighters.

Prigozhin not only backed his mercenaries up but continued the direct assault against Russia's top officers. In an audio message posted on the official Telegram channel of his firm, Concord Management, Prigozhin said, "when you're sitting in a warm office, it's hard to hear the problems on the frontline, but when you're dragging the dead bodies of your friends every day, and seeing them for the last time, then supplies are very much needed."

In a second video , published in early January, Prigozhin and purported Wagner mercenaries tried to justify their lack of progress in Bakhmut, blaming a lack of materiel support from the Russian military for their struggles to overcome intricate Ukrainian defenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qkzbn_0kOipAiI00
Satellite imagery of damage around Bakhmut and Soledar.

Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington DC-based think tank, assessed that with the video, Prigozhin "is likely setting information conditions to blame Wagner Group's failure to take Bakhmut on the Russian Ministry of Defense or the Russian industrial base."

In mid-January, Putin replaced Gen. Sergei Surovikin with Gerasimov as the overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine. There are differing explanations for the change, but Surovikin, who is also commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces , was widely viewed as an ally of Prigozhin and Wagner Group. His removal may be an attempt by the Kremlin to balance the dynamics between the two camps.

Gerasimov issued new general orders for all troops in Ukraine in an attempt to bolster morale and discipline. Prigozhin was quick to criticize them — another instance of the mercenary leader's long-running challenge to Russia's military leadership.

The war in Ukraine has brought Prigozhin, known as "Putin's chef" for his catering business, out of the shadows. He has admitted being the leader of Wagner Group, which was long suspected, and become a visible presence in the group's operations in Russia and in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBUiX_0kOipAiI00
Prigozhin gives Putin a tour of Prigozhin's school lunch factory outside St. Petersburg in September 2010.

ALEXEY DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Prigozhin, who is cultivating his own his image through social media, hasn't hesitated to directly criticize the Kremlin, claiming that some Russian officials are traitors that want Russia to lose the war.

In an autocratic Russia where regime members and allies who cross Putin are often stripped of power and even killed, Prigozhin is likely making such brash statements with Putin's tactic support. Indeed, Putin likely views the public feuding as a way to distract from his role in the debacle in Ukraine .

While Gerasimov's promotion may be a Kremlin effort to boost the Russian military in that ongoing war of words, Prigozhin "may double down on his flashy advertisements" in order "to assert the superiority of his forces," the Institute for the Study of War said in another assessment.

Wagner faltering in Bakhmut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pA4fx_0kOipAiI00
Ukrainian soldiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut on January 14.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Since the early summer, the Russian forces have been trying to capture the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Wagner has taken the lead, feeding its mercenaries into brutal fighting around the town.

Russian forces have only managed to advance a few miles at the cost of thousands of troops and valuable military hardware. Despite some recent successes to the north in the small salt-mining town of Soledar — which sparked more fueding — the Russians don't appear any closer to taking Bakhmut itself.

With the campaign in Ukraine faltering, the Kremlin allowed Wagner Group to recruit convicts directly from Russian prisons. In exchange for serving a six-month tour with Wagner, convicts were offered pardons — if they survived.

Many haven't. In December, when Russia's attack on Bakhmut was at its height, 1,000 Wagner mercenaries were killed in just a few weeks, a US official said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IyCx_0kOipAiI00
Emergency workers try to put out a fire caused by Russian attacks in the center of Bakhmut on December 23.

Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Western assessments suggest Wagner has lost more than 4,000 killed and over 10,000 wounded in total — a casualty rate of almost 30%.

But with tens of thousands of fighters in Ukraine, Prigozhin doesn't seem phased. The mercenary leader and his forces appear emboldened by their minor successes around Bakhmut. Prigozhin recently took a photo with Wagner fighters in what appeared to be a salt mine in Soledar, scene of the heaviest fighting around Bakhmut.

But in the Kremlin, stars can fade as quickly as they rise if they fail to achieve the goals of the boss: Putin. With Wagner faltering at Bakhmut and Gerasimov in charge of the war, Prigozhin's hopes of challenging Russia's military leadership "seem to have been delusional," the Institute for the Study of War said on Sunday.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a Hellenic Army veteran (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ), and a Johns Hopkins University graduate. He is working toward a master's degree in strategy and cybersecurity at Johns Hopkins' School of Advanced International Studies.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 17

Tom Biesecker
3d ago

Russia is a failure. Not even a country. Only a terrorist state ruled by the mob criminals.

Reply
9
Roll Tide!!!!
3d ago

Bakhmut looks like the surface of the moon right now. This is crazy,there isn't anywhere to look that isn't a crater and no grass in sight,only dust and craters

Reply
4
Blaze Woods
3d ago

Ukraine will prevail and Putin will be ousted. The threat of nuclear weapons would be the end of Russia and they know it. The US and NATO would destroy them in days. It’s a known fact.

Reply
3
Related
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The Guardian

When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop

Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
straightarrownews.com

‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Washington Examiner

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
Business Insider

Business Insider

839K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy