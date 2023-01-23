ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island’s Lana shocks viewers by naming famous ex-boyfriend

By Louis Chilton
Love Island star Lana Jenkins has shocked viewers by revealing the famous identity of one of her ex-boyfriends.

The topic of celebrity exes arose during Monday’s episode (23 January) of the popular ITV2 reality series.

While several contestants revealed they had, in the past, been romantically involved with famous people, Lana was seen naming her ex during a conversation with partner Ron.

As some viewers already knew, Lana’s ex was none other than Owen Warner, the Hollyoaks star who recently finished as a runner-up on the ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“It’s my ex-boyfriend… he’s called Owen Warner,” Lana says, as she is filmed lounging around the villa.

Ron responds: “So basically I’m competing with someone who’s just come runner-up on a massive show and who’s an actor... and I work in finance... yeah. Sick. This is great.”

Speaking in the beach hut, he added: “That was a shock, I don’t really know what to think about it.”

Reports previously suggested that Lana briefly dated Warner in 2020 after he broke up with Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davies.

Viewers reacted to the revelation on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGojW_0kOiorPM00

“LANA DATED F***ING OWEN WARNER WHAT?!” one incredulous viewer wrote.

“I audibly gasped when Lana said Owen Warner,” commented another.

“LANA AND OWEN WARNER??? THEE OWEN WARNER??? ain’t no way,” someone else wrote.

For a full list of the contestants appearing on this year’s winter Love Island , click here .

Love Island continues daily on ITV2 at 9pm.

The Independent

The Independent

