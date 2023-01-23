ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota's Noem says cell phone number hacked

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBvof_0kOioqWd00

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.

The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump 's term.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” Noem said in a statement. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."

Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE
TravelNoire

The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
RAPID CITY, SD
straightarrownews.com

‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
The Independent

Ron DeSantis wants to make it much easier for juries to sentence people to death

Florida governor Ron DeSantis wants to make it easier for juries to order death sentences, potentially contradicting US Supreme Court precedent.Currently, juries in Florida need to be unanimous in their decision to seek an execution. However, at a Monday meeting with the Florida Sheriff’s Association, the Republican governor called for lowering that threshold to as just a three-quarters majority.“Fine, have a supermajority. But you can’t just say one person. So maybe eight out of 12 have to agree? Or something. But we can’t be in a situation where one person can just derail this,” he said, Florida Politics reports.The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents

Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
WASHINGTON, DC
A. M. Ray

Biden Administration Under Fire: Senate Democrats Slam Handling of Classified Documents

Senate Democrats are expressing concerns about President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, despite their efforts to differentiate him from his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. In recent interviews, Democratic senators have criticized the latest discovery of classified documents, with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia stating, "It couldn't get any worse." Other senators such as Mark Kelly of Arizona and Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin of Illinois have also expressed their disapproval, with Kelly stating, "I don't think … any classified document should be at somebody's house." The discovery of these documents, in addition to others found in November and December, has created a political challenge for Democrats who had previously criticized Trump's handling of classified material.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy