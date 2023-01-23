Mother says her son is ‘struggling to breathe’ because of mould-ridden council flat

A mother says her three children are struggling to breathe because their flat is covered in mould.

Aisha Hussain has been living in her flat for more than a year without any improvement in the thick black growth on the walls, which she blames for health problems her family has faced.

Her eldest son, Justin 16, is asthmatic and has been prescribed steroids and uses an asthma mask to help him breathe.

Shay, 13, has had to go hospital to get his nose unblocked, she claims. And youngest son Shahroz, two, suffers from sinus issues and has to sleep in her mother’s bed as his is covered in mould, she adds.

The mould appeared on the walls of the flat in Harlesden, London , in November 2021 in their living room and her children’s bedroom walls.

The mother-of-three has tried to use mould remover and has contacted her landlord - who manages the property - but says she is “slowly giving up.”

Ms Hussain says that on 18 November 2022, she was admitted to Northwick Park Hospital with breathing problems and heart palpitations.

The 31 year-old says she was kept in overnight for observations and was given tablets to reduce stress and was kept on a drip to keep her dehydrated.

Ms Hussain will be leaving the property in April as the council has advised her not to renew her tenancy but the family of three currently have nowhere to go, she says.

“It is so stressful,” she said. “My health itself is very poor due to the amount of stress I am going through.

“I got my children a few Christmas presents and some of them are damaged with mould already.

“This month it has been a year since I have been fighting. My eldest son has got worse, the doctors have put him on a stronger pump.

“My bed is covered in mould so I have to sleep on the sofa. My current lease finishes in April and the council doesn’t want me to renew the tenancy.

“I have a disrepair claim in but still nothing seems to be getting done. I am starting all over again looking for a new property - it is stressful.”

She says she “doesn’t know what else to do” and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of clothes and items has had to throw away and replace. You can donate here .

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “Our priority is to find Ms Hussain and her family a safe and secure home. Our housing team has been in regular contact with Ms Hussain, offering her the option of temporary accommodation until a new home is found.

“The welfare of the family is our main concern. We are continuing enforcement action regarding the landlord while working with Ms Hussain to find a property that meets her family’s needs. We would want to assure her that we are there to support her and her family from becoming homeless.”