ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother says her son is ‘struggling to breathe’ because of mould-ridden council flat

By Ben Barry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hPBG_0kOiopdu00

A mother says her three children are struggling to breathe because their flat is covered in mould.

Aisha Hussain has been living in her flat for more than a year without any improvement in the thick black growth on the walls, which she blames for health problems her family has faced.

Her eldest son, Justin 16, is asthmatic and has been prescribed steroids and uses an asthma mask to help him breathe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oh2eG_0kOiopdu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oc31m_0kOiopdu00

Shay, 13, has had to go hospital to get his nose unblocked, she claims. And youngest son Shahroz, two, suffers from sinus issues and has to sleep in her mother’s bed as his is covered in mould, she adds.

The mould appeared on the walls of the flat in Harlesden, London , in November 2021 in their living room and her children’s bedroom walls.

The mother-of-three has tried to use mould remover and has contacted her landlord - who manages the property - but says she is “slowly giving up.”

Ms Hussain says that on 18 November 2022, she was admitted to Northwick Park Hospital with breathing problems and heart palpitations.

The 31 year-old says she was kept in overnight for observations and was given tablets to reduce stress and was kept on a drip to keep her dehydrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaXIE_0kOiopdu00

Ms Hussain will be leaving the property in April as the council has advised her not to renew her tenancy but the family of three currently have nowhere to go, she says.

“It is so stressful,” she said. “My health itself is very poor due to the amount of stress I am going through.

“I got my children a few Christmas presents and some of them are damaged with mould already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYyrR_0kOiopdu00

“This month it has been a year since I have been fighting. My eldest son has got worse, the doctors have put him on a stronger pump.

“My bed is covered in mould so I have to sleep on the sofa. My current lease finishes in April and the council doesn’t want me to renew the tenancy.

“I have a disrepair claim in but still nothing seems to be getting done. I am starting all over again looking for a new property - it is stressful.”

She says she “doesn’t know what else to do” and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of clothes and items has had to throw away and replace. You can donate here .

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “Our priority is to find Ms Hussain and her family a safe and secure home. Our housing team has been in regular contact with Ms Hussain, offering her the option of temporary accommodation until a new home is found.

“The welfare of the family is our main concern. We are continuing enforcement action regarding the landlord while working with Ms Hussain to find a property that meets her family’s needs. We would want to assure her that we are there to support her and her family from becoming homeless.”

Comments / 5

Babs my own opinion
2d ago

use bleach & wear a mask mold is a cancer causing & can be very bad for the immune system, asthmatic or the elderly.Sometimes mold can't even be seen..

Reply
2
Related
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Anthony James

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
The Independent

Girl who had limbs amputated after hospital mistake wins seven-figure payout

A girl who had all four of her limbs amputated after she was wrongfully discharged from hospital has won a multimillion-pound payout.The child was taken to the emergency department at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey displaying “red flags for meningitis and sepsis”, including a high temperature, fast heart rate, leg pain, drowsiness, and vomiting.Despite the warning signs, she was prescribed paracetamol and was discharged by the hospital. A few hours later, her parents took her back to A&E after she developed a rash and a fever and she was diagnosed with meningococcal sepsis.The child was transferred to the paediatric intensive...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy