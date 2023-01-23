ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa chosen as Financial Empowerment City, launches community wealth office

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday the launch of the Office of the Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth as part of its participation in the national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Financial Empowerment City initiative. Tulsa is one of six municipal governments...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police mourn after detective dies of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning after losing one of its own to cancer. TPD Detective William Hays died Jan. 24 at the age of 39. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hays was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation opens new harm reduction program to fight opioid crisis

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation officially opened the doors to its Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah Tuesday. The facility offers harm reduction supplies such as syringes, Narcan, and proper disposal kits. Recovery support specialists are adamant that this is the first step to recovery, but community members...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

School choice expo helps parents select best fit for children

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parents have a lot of options beyond their neighborhood school. On Thursday, the Greenwood Cultural Center held a one-stop shop for parents hoping to find the right fit for their children. It's the catchphrase that's all the rage in education, "school choice," and it was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Course announced for 2023 IRONMAN Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority has released the 2023 IRONMAN Tulsa course route on Facebook. This year's Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN Tulsa run will start in the heart of downtown Tulsa and make its way through historic locations through the River Parks Trail System. Runners will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide, says Broken Arrow police

--- UPDATE: Two are dead after a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow. BAPD said they were performing a welfare check at the home near 131st and Aspen around 3:50 Thursday afternoon. Officers said they arrived to find a woman dead inside the home. At the same time, officers said they found...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Police arrest man suspected of robbing west Tulsa food mart

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man suspected of robbing a food mart in west Tulsa. TPD says on Jan. 7, a subject entered the food mart near West 23rd Street and South Jackson Avenue. Robbery detectives and patrol officers were able to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "Most Wanted" suspects. Misty Jordan-Eagle is charged with the exploitation of an elderly person and receiving and possessing stolen property. She is 31 years old, is 5-foot-6, and weighs 115 pounds. Henry Pineda III is charged...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

