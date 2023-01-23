Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Tulsa chosen as Financial Empowerment City, launches community wealth office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday the launch of the Office of the Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth as part of its participation in the national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Financial Empowerment City initiative. Tulsa is one of six municipal governments...
KTUL
Greenwood Rising, city, 1921 Commission facing lawsuit from descendent of massacre victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — He was described by the founders of the Mayo Clinic as the best black surgeon in America. Dr. Andrew Cheesten Jackson was known as a man who would treat people from all walks of life and all skin colors. It's a legacy his family says...
KTUL
Housing Solutions to conduct point-in-time count to find homeless population in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, homelessness has skyrocketed across the country, including here in Tulsa. On Friday and Saturday, volunteers with Tulsa Housing Solutions will perform a point-in-time count to see if homelessness is still rising in Tulsa. Last year's point-in-time count...
KTUL
Tulsa police mourn after detective dies of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning after losing one of its own to cancer. TPD Detective William Hays died Jan. 24 at the age of 39. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hays was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High...
KTUL
Jennifer Kunzweiler found not guilty for stabbing father, Tulsa County District Attorney
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jennifer Kunzweiler has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness stabbing her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, in September 2022. Kunzweiler held a press conference the day after the incident calling for more mental health services for people in Oklahoma. In...
KTUL
Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
KTUL
School resource officers to be in every school in Rogers County, sheriff's office says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that every school in Rogers County will soon have a school resource officer on site. As of January 2023, every school in Rogers County has been assigned a school resource officer. Commissioner Dan DeLozier, Ron Burrows, and Steve...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation opens new harm reduction program to fight opioid crisis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation officially opened the doors to its Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah Tuesday. The facility offers harm reduction supplies such as syringes, Narcan, and proper disposal kits. Recovery support specialists are adamant that this is the first step to recovery, but community members...
KTUL
School choice expo helps parents select best fit for children
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parents have a lot of options beyond their neighborhood school. On Thursday, the Greenwood Cultural Center held a one-stop shop for parents hoping to find the right fit for their children. It's the catchphrase that's all the rage in education, "school choice," and it was...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
KTUL
Course announced for 2023 IRONMAN Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority has released the 2023 IRONMAN Tulsa course route on Facebook. This year's Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN Tulsa run will start in the heart of downtown Tulsa and make its way through historic locations through the River Parks Trail System. Runners will...
KTUL
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
KTUL
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
KTUL
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide, says Broken Arrow police
--- UPDATE: Two are dead after a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow. BAPD said they were performing a welfare check at the home near 131st and Aspen around 3:50 Thursday afternoon. Officers said they arrived to find a woman dead inside the home. At the same time, officers said they found...
KTUL
Getaway driver for David Ware to serve shorter sentence after charge dropped
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling Thursday to drop one charge against the getaway driver for David Ware. Ware was found guilty of murdering a Tulsa police sergeant and badly wounding an officer after a trial in Tulsa last year. Today, a...
KTUL
Police arrest man suspected of robbing west Tulsa food mart
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man suspected of robbing a food mart in west Tulsa. TPD says on Jan. 7, a subject entered the food mart near West 23rd Street and South Jackson Avenue. Robbery detectives and patrol officers were able to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "Most Wanted" suspects. Misty Jordan-Eagle is charged with the exploitation of an elderly person and receiving and possessing stolen property. She is 31 years old, is 5-foot-6, and weighs 115 pounds. Henry Pineda III is charged...
KTUL
Missing man dies in Sequoyah County crash after car ignites, burns completely
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man has died after a fatal car accident in Sequoyah County. A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old David Mobley on Saturday after he was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith Arkansas the day before.
