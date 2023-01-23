ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage

LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. On Monday, Hansen said […] The post State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break

LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

House committee appointments announced for Nebraska delegation

WASHINGTON – Two of Nebraska’s three members of the House have been officially placed on their committees. The newest member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, 1st-district Congressman Mike Flood, was placed on two subcommittees Thursday. Flood, who was appointed to the Financial Services Committee last week, added appointments...
NEBRASKA STATE
Edy Zoo

Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
norfolkneradio.com

AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans

LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions

LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Big city police chiefs battle push to loosen restrictions on hidden guns

Once again, the police chiefs of the state’s two largest cities are working to shut down attempts to loosen one of Nebraska’s most controversial gun laws. State Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican from Gordon, is once again pushing to make it easier for those who want to carry a gun and hide it.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy