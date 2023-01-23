Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska community colleges come out against Gov. Pillen's budget plan
OMAHA, Neb. — Lowering property taxes and preventing brain drain in Nebraksa were two priorities Gov. Jim Pillen laid out in his state of the state address this week. He proposed the state take on the funding of Nebraska's community colleges rather than letting property taxes be responsible. The...
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen....
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage
LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. On Monday, Hansen said […] The post State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break
LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
KETV.com
Omaha law enforcement leaders testify, express concerns over permitless concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — Guns are back at the Legislature, as Nebraskans testify to state lawmakers. Law enforcement and civilians are speaking for and against a bill that would allow permitless concealed carry across the state. State Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, proposes LB77 — a proposed law that's lived...
News Channel Nebraska
House committee appointments announced for Nebraska delegation
WASHINGTON – Two of Nebraska’s three members of the House have been officially placed on their committees. The newest member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, 1st-district Congressman Mike Flood, was placed on two subcommittees Thursday. Flood, who was appointed to the Financial Services Committee last week, added appointments...
North Platte Telegraph
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen proposes a number of tax cuts in State of the State address
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addressed his goals for the state, including a number of tax cuts, in his first State of the State address on Thursday. At the state capitol, the governor introduced a budget limiting the growth of state spending to an annual average of 1.3% during the next two years.
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs private school, public school district react to Iowa's new school voucher law
Leaders from Council Bluffs private and public schools differ on whether they think Iowa's newly signed school voucher law is good for students. At Saint Albert Catholic Schools, President Anne Rohling is happy with the legislation. "It's a great day for the state of Iowa. It's a wonderful day. Parents...
KETV.com
Nebraska hospital groups say Gov. Pillen's budget proposal 'ignores the crisis'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A joint statement by multiple hospital groups said Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget ignores the "crisis" providers are facing as they care for Nebraskans. If you're impacted by a lack of access to health care services, the Nebraska Hospital Association said it could get worse. They...
norfolkneradio.com
AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans
LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
klkntv.com
Catholic churches in Nebraska echo Pope Francis’ statement on homosexuality
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pope Francis is making history as the first pope to speak out against countries that criminalize homosexuality, and Nebraska’s dioceses are following his lead. As the pope prepares for a trip to Africa, he reaffirmed the church’s stance on homosexuality, saying that it’s a...
doniphanherald.com
In State of State, Pillen outlines his ideas for property tax relief, income tax reductions for Nebraskans
While locking down growth of spending by state government, Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday proposed a state budget that would sharply increase state support for K-12 schools, provide additional local property tax relief, reduce state income taxes and appropriate $95.9 million to complete funding of a new state prison. Pillen...
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Big city police chiefs battle push to loosen restrictions on hidden guns
Once again, the police chiefs of the state’s two largest cities are working to shut down attempts to loosen one of Nebraska’s most controversial gun laws. State Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican from Gordon, is once again pushing to make it easier for those who want to carry a gun and hide it.
