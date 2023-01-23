Read full article on original website
Doctor proposes 'MoveUP' app as solution to inadequate transportation in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Dr. J. Salmon spoke during public comments at the Lynchburg City Council meeting; something he said he's done many times before. Salmon is a local doctor who has noticed the impacts of poverty in our communities. He said a big contributor to generational poverty is a lack of effective transportation. So he presented his app: MoveUP. It's like Uber, but cheaper.
Virginia troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in wires on I-64
Virginia State Police said one of their troopers rescued a red-tailed hawk along I-64 this week. On Tuesday, troopers got a call, saying the raptor had been caught in wires in Alleghany County.
Southside Health District offering free flu vaccine clinic in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Southside Health District announced that it will be offering free seasonal flu vaccines. On Friday, February 3, the vaccine clinic will be located at the Mary Bethune Complex Gymnasium at 1030 Cowford Road. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Franklin County awarded over $400k for public safety equipment
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County has been awarded a grant of $438,239 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The grant will be used to purchase vital public safety equipment, including electric power tools, fire hoses, radios and automated external defibrillators.
AG investigation into parole board reveals area inmates got early parole in Spring 2020
(WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' probe into the Virginia Parole Board describes the chaotic atmosphere surrounding what state leaders call a "parole-granting frenzy" in March and April 2020. This investigation found repeated violations by the parole board during that time. In those two months, 134 inmates were...
Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
Salem Police Department helps donate clothes to community
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Over the course of two weeks, the Salem Police Department worked to help donate twelve pallets of clothes to the community in Salem and Roanoke. In a Facebook post, SPD said the local Walmart reached out looking to donate clothes to the community. Members of the police department met with the store and worked out a plan for how to distribute the clothes to those in need through Salem and the valley.
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
Roanoke Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire broke out at a vacant house Friday morning on Rorer Avenue SW, the Roanoke Fire-EMS said. RFEMS arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the back on both the first and second floors, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were...
'Always been the top case:' LPD detective on the breakthrough in 2021 murder case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After nearly two years since the deadly shooting in June of 2021 that killed Erica Boykin, Lynchburg Police charged Markeem Dance with her murder on Tuesday. The lead investigator in the case is Detective Rob Miller. He said that the case couldn't have been solved...
Danville Public Schools launches new mobile app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) announces the launch of their new mobile app. DPS said their app offers an opportunity for their employees and parents to have DPS news all in one place and to receive notifications from schools and the district. DPS also said getting...
Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
'Absolutely traumatized': E.C. Glass students react to seven-hour lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School students are preparing to go back to school Thursday after spending all day Wednesday under a lockdown. Lynchburg City School officials announced the start of the lockdown at 8:20 this morning. Emily Staton, a senior at E.C. Glass, said that she...
Bedford Town Council approves funding for new fire training towers, police equipment
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Town Council provided some exciting updates for the town's fire and police forces at their most recent meeting. The council said the town was awarded a grant from the Virginia Fire Services Board for the Regional Fire Service Training Facilities. SEE ALSO: Crews...
22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office responds to gun reported at Benjamin Franklin Middle School
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced they assisted Benjamin Franklin Middle School administration with a potential threat on campus. According to the sheriff's office, a student at the school yelled that someone had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer and...
Consequences teen suspect could face after allegedly threatening E.C. Glass principal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening phone call to E.C. Glass High School on Wednesday, ABC13 looked into the consequences the teenager could be facing. According to Lynchburg Police, he is charged with the use of profane, threatening, or indecent...
'Crime will be punished:' community reacts to arrest in 2021 Lynchburg murder case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many in the Lynchburg community finally feel some sort of justice, after police arrested a suspect yesterday in a shooting from the summer of 2021. After more than a year and a half with no answers, there's some form of peace for the family and friends of Erika Boykin, also known as Novaa, now that Markeem Dance, 23, is behind bars.
