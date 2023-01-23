ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

WSET

Doctor proposes 'MoveUP' app as solution to inadequate transportation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Dr. J. Salmon spoke during public comments at the Lynchburg City Council meeting; something he said he's done many times before. Salmon is a local doctor who has noticed the impacts of poverty in our communities. He said a big contributor to generational poverty is a lack of effective transportation. So he presented his app: MoveUP. It's like Uber, but cheaper.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Franklin County awarded over $400k for public safety equipment

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County has been awarded a grant of $438,239 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The grant will be used to purchase vital public safety equipment, including electric power tools, fire hoses, radios and automated external defibrillators.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Salem Police Department helps donate clothes to community

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Over the course of two weeks, the Salem Police Department worked to help donate twelve pallets of clothes to the community in Salem and Roanoke. In a Facebook post, SPD said the local Walmart reached out looking to donate clothes to the community. Members of the police department met with the store and worked out a plan for how to distribute the clothes to those in need through Salem and the valley.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire broke out at a vacant house Friday morning on Rorer Avenue SW, the Roanoke Fire-EMS said. RFEMS arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the back on both the first and second floors, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville Public Schools launches new mobile app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) announces the launch of their new mobile app. DPS said their app offers an opportunity for their employees and parents to have DPS news all in one place and to receive notifications from schools and the district. DPS also said getting...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSET

'Crime will be punished:' community reacts to arrest in 2021 Lynchburg murder case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many in the Lynchburg community finally feel some sort of justice, after police arrested a suspect yesterday in a shooting from the summer of 2021. After more than a year and a half with no answers, there's some form of peace for the family and friends of Erika Boykin, also known as Novaa, now that Markeem Dance, 23, is behind bars.
LYNCHBURG, VA

