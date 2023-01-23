Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Unprecedented Legislation to Empower Educators, Protect Teachers from Overreaching School Unions and Raise Teacher Pay

MIAMI — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record-low crime rate. This proposal pushes back against abolishing cash bail, increases penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. More details on the Governor’s proposal can be found here.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO