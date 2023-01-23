Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Unprecedented Legislation to Empower Educators, Protect Teachers from Overreaching School Unions and Raise Teacher Pay

Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Law and Order Legislation
MIAMI — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record-low crime rate. This proposal pushes back against abolishing cash bail, increases penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. More details on the Governor’s proposal can be found here.
The Florida First Amendment Foundation names Bobby Block as Executive Director
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Robert “Bobby” Block, managing editor of Florida Today, will become the Florida First Amendment Foundation’s executive director. He succeeds former U.S. Attorney Pamela Marsh, who accepted a position at the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in June. Block’s career...
Gainesville man arrested in Georgia and charged with stealing UF basketball player’s SUV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Martravious Jaquez Smith, 24, was arrested in Georgia after allegedly stealing UF basketball player Colin Castleton’s car in early December. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on January 20. Castleton reported on December 5 that his 2017 Dodge Durango was missing from its...
