January is quickly coming to a close, but it’s not too late to end the month with a bang, with kid-friendly events happening all weekend. Witness 12,000-pound trucks muscle their way around the track at Monster Jam in Newark, taste the hottest chili while looking at frozen sculptures at the Fire & Ice Festival in Mt. Holly, or soak up the shore at Seven Presidents Ocean Park’s Annual Open House in Long Branch. And just when you think you’ve pushed your family fun to the limit, don’t forget to check out our winter bucket list. (feature photo credit: monsterjam.com)

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO