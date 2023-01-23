ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kislak trades Jersey Shore mixed-use buildings for $3.6M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. on Wednesday said it recently sold two mixed-use buildings in Monmouth County for $3.6 million. The transactions included the $2.2 million sale of 700 Main St. in Asbury Park, with four luxury residential units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, and the $1.4 million sale of 593 Broadway in Long Branch, a two-story building with five residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail.
19 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

January is quickly coming to a close, but it’s not too late to end the month with a bang, with kid-friendly events happening all weekend. Witness 12,000-pound trucks muscle their way around the track at Monster Jam in Newark, taste the hottest chili while looking at frozen sculptures at the Fire & Ice Festival in Mt. Holly, or soak up the shore at Seven Presidents Ocean Park’s Annual Open House in Long Branch. And just when you think you’ve pushed your family fun to the limit, don’t forget to check out our winter bucket list. (feature photo credit: monsterjam.com)
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.

You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
Developer ‘Cares Deeply About Boardwalk’ As Iconic Asbury Park Buildings Deteriorate

The Paramount Theatre on the Asbury Park boardwalk has been closed due to safety concerns. Madison Marquette – the parent company of Madison Asbury Retail against which Asbury Park earlier this month issued a new default notice alleging inaction regarding deteriorating condition of several iconic boardwalk structures – contends it has met the conditions of its 2010 redevelopment agreement.
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
