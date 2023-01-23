Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
Historic NJ building is one of the most photographed in the world
The Red Mill in Clinton, NJ is one of the most photographed buildings in the world, according to many sources including Clintonnj.gov. And it is truly a sight to behold. Located along the banks of the Raritan River, this historic building has been attracting photographers for decades. The Red Mill...
Popular Hoboken, NJ bakery closes after more than 40 years
HOBOKEN — He did it his way for 43 years….and now it’s time to hang up the apron!. Popular Hoboken bakery, Dom’s is closing its doors after nearly half a century in business on Saturday, Jan. 28. Owners Dom and Flo Castelitto announced on Saturday, Jan....
Peeps Show Back at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA in March
Here's something to look forward to. The Peeps Show will be back at Peddler's Village for Spring 2023. I got your attention, didn't I? I'm talking about Peeps marshmallows, you know the gooey treat. The 4th annual "Peeps in the Village" competition and display will kick off on March 13th...
roi-nj.com
Kislak trades Jersey Shore mixed-use buildings for $3.6M
The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. on Wednesday said it recently sold two mixed-use buildings in Monmouth County for $3.6 million. The transactions included the $2.2 million sale of 700 Main St. in Asbury Park, with four luxury residential units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, and the $1.4 million sale of 593 Broadway in Long Branch, a two-story building with five residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail.
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
njmom.com
19 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
January is quickly coming to a close, but it’s not too late to end the month with a bang, with kid-friendly events happening all weekend. Witness 12,000-pound trucks muscle their way around the track at Monster Jam in Newark, taste the hottest chili while looking at frozen sculptures at the Fire & Ice Festival in Mt. Holly, or soak up the shore at Seven Presidents Ocean Park’s Annual Open House in Long Branch. And just when you think you’ve pushed your family fun to the limit, don’t forget to check out our winter bucket list. (feature photo credit: monsterjam.com)
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.
You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
Multi-million dollar NJ oceanfront home has all the bells and whistles
SPRING LAKE — Who is the market for a house with, get this, 12 bathrooms?. If so, for almost $13 million, this mansion with a dozen bathrooms and seven bedrooms is for sale in Spring Lake. The 12,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004 on 0.52 acres, is located at...
‘Sister of the Thin Mint': Girl Scouts new cookie of the 2023 season is here
🍪 Girl Scout cookie selling is underway from now until April. 🍪 New this season is the Raspberry Rally, sister cookie of the Thin Mint. 🍪 Scouts can sell cookies in-person, on a digital cookie platform, and at booth sales. It’s time to buy your favorite cookies!...
Get Your Philadelphia Eagles Green Pizza on Sunday at Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop
Everybody's going green this weekend including a pizza shop in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). I'm not talking about environmentally friendly green, I'm talking about Philadelphia Eagles green. Fly Eagles Fly. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Eagles are one win away from going to the Super...
thecoaster.net
Developer ‘Cares Deeply About Boardwalk’ As Iconic Asbury Park Buildings Deteriorate
The Paramount Theatre on the Asbury Park boardwalk has been closed due to safety concerns. Madison Marquette – the parent company of Madison Asbury Retail against which Asbury Park earlier this month issued a new default notice alleging inaction regarding deteriorating condition of several iconic boardwalk structures – contends it has met the conditions of its 2010 redevelopment agreement.
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Please Help Return This Monmouth County Lost Dog With Her Family
Our pets are family pure and simple. They love us unconditionally and we love them back. It is unimaginable to think about them being lost and trying to find their way home but that is the situation for a family in Sea Bright and they are hoping you can help.
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
