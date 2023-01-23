Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Jan. 21-27
OMAHA, Neb. — A petition to declare a missing La Vista boy dead, homemade explosives found during a traffic stop in Lincoln and more lead our top stories of the week. Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland must move out by the end of July. One resident said he feels a "prejudice against poor people."
1011now.com
Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Bold promises a glittering 22-story tower of windows, but many of the Haymarket’s business owners say they’re concerned about the project’s transparency. “That’s why we’re looking for answers,” Jon Camp, the president of Haymarket Square Developers. “Tell us t for traffic, how...
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
KETV.com
Omaha Streetcar Authority launches website to help track progress of the city's streetcar
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on "Project Beacon" The Omaha Streetcar Authority launched a tool Thursday to help track the progress of the future streetcar. OSA rolled out the website, which shows everything from the route the streetcar will take to the project's...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
KETV.com
Community leaders, city officials, state senators gear up for State of North Omaha meeting
OMAHA, Neb. — Over the last 15 years, community leaders have surveyed North Omaha's biggest struggles. "It's been an employment desert. It's been an entrepreneurial desert; We haven't had that kind of economic activity in decades," said Michael Maroney, president of Omaha Economic Development Corporation. Using them to fuel...
KETV.com
Now Serving: Everett's
OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit to build new affordable housing in vacant lot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dead shrubs are all you can see on the vacant lot just down the street from Hanscom Park. But new life, new families, and new housing units are coming to town. That’s thanks to inCOMMON, a local nonprofit that aims to carve out space for low...
KETV.com
City of Omaha considering additional $19 million in funding for MAACH
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha is considering providing another $19 million to MAACH — Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. These federal government funds would go toward emergency residential assistance. MAACH's executive director spoke to city council members in a public hearing during Tuesday's...
KETV.com
School-based clinic to be built in Benson High School renovation
OMAHA, Neb. — As a part of the Benson High School renovation project, Omaha Public Schools is working with UNMC, the Charles Drew Health Center, Project Harmony and Methodist to put a clinic in the building. The school-based clinic will provide health care services to students and their families....
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island store installing solar panels
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
Weekend closure of West Broadway for Bridge Demolition
(Council Bluffs) The Iowa Department of Transportation says east and westbound West Broadway will be closed Saturday morning through early Monday morning, January 28-30, at Interstate 29 for bridge demolition work. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, weather...
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha snow guide: Road conditions, closings and everything you need for winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — When winter weather hits the metro, we have what you need to stay informed and up-to-date. Below are links to information you may need during winter weather conditions if you are traveling. For a look at travel conditions across Nebraska and Iowa, visit the NDOT and...
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
Methodist Hospital's massive $26.7 million renovation is complete
Methodist Hospital has doubled in size with 22,000 square feet of space and has also doubled the number of rooms from 12 to 24.
omahamagazine.com
Scooter’s Central: Coffee Company's New Hub Precolates Collaboration
When Scooter’s Coffee employees worked at home during the pandemic, their productivity increased. While many enjoyed the flexibility, others felt a lack of engagement and collaboration with coworkers. They missed being in the office, where creativity blossoms during in-person interactions, uninhibited by screens and faulty connections. Still, the benefits of remote work hold strong appeal.
WOWT
Crews called to Woodhouse dealership in Blair to battle fire
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters had their hands full battling a fire at a large building north of Omaha on Wednesday morning. It happened near Highway 30 and Holly Street at a Woodhouse car dealership. Smoke was billowing from one of the buildings for quite some time Wednesday morning. By...
KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
