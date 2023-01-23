ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion

As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop

Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
bodyslam.net

Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
tjrwrestling.net

The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
bjpenndotcom

Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”

UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 1/27/2023

– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.
LAREDO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey

It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Ric Flair Says He Apologized To Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins At WWE Raw XXX, Doesn’t Consider Himself “The Man” Anymore

Ric Flair says he buried the hatched with two top WWE Superstars. The Nature Boy revealed on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast that he apologized to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins while backstage at this past Monday’s WWE Raw XXX event, adding that he didn’t want to have any bad blood with the couple moving forward and wishes them nothing but the best. Highlights from Flair’s podcast can be found below.

