Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
John Cena & Wife Hold Hands In Australia Ahead Of His Ex Nikki Bella’s Wedding Special: Photos
The WWE star and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh were seen leaving the airport together as they arrived in Sydney, Australia.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been “Super Kind and Accommodating” To Him Since He Joined The Roster
Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own. The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Big Plans in Store for the WWE. What Happens Now That Vince McMahon Is Back?
It’s Jan. 4, just one day before Vince McMahon would come crashing back into the WWE, but if new creative head Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew something was afoot, he hid it well. “F–k if I know,” Levesque told Variety, when asked how McMahon was biding his time since leaving the WWE back in July. “I didn’t know what he was up to every day when he was here! I’ll be honest, I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s keeping himself busy.”A day later, the world would know exactly what McMahon was up to. On Jan. 5, it...
Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Royal Rumble’
The ‘WrestleMania’ picture will begin to come into focus with Saturday’s show.
WWE Superstar Doing Okay After Injury Scare
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA this week. The company pulled out all the stops to make it memorable, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. It included a solid segment and match featuring Imperium. Vinci caused an injury scare during the show, but he is doing alright.
Charlotte Flair Explains Her Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming
Charlotte Flair could've come back in time for last year's SummerSlam event but multiple dental surgeries kept the 14-time world champion out of action for months longer than expected. Flair, who made a surprise return on "SmackDown" last month to win the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship off Ronda Rousey, made...
Bray Wyatt Opens Up On His Mindset Following WWE Release In 2021
Last October, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE television after being released in July 2021. The return happened at Extreme Rules 2022 after teasers, which was called the White Rabbit project. While speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Wyatt was asked how he’s feeling going into his...
Why The Undertaker Lost Sleep Over Recent One-Man Show Performance, Taker on Being a Rookie Again In His Career
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was not satisfied with his one-man show performance during Survivor Series Weekend back in November, but he’s adjusting to this new part of his career. Taker held his fifth “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” back in Boston during Survivor Series Weekend in November, at...
Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
