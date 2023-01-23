ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh man charged for indecent messages with 12-year-old

By Kayla Morton, Judith Retana
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A Wake County man has been arrested in Davidson County and charged with child sex crimes.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the man was engaged in inappropriate acts with a 12-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Sept. 28 in reference to an adult male, later identified as 27-year-old Ryan Christopher Allis, communicating with a 12-year-old child through an ‘electronic media device’. In those messages, the sheriff’s office said that Allis described his intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.

LOCAL: Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

Detectives later learned Allis lived in Wake County. On Jan. 23, the sheriff’s office said its detectives, with the assistance of the Raleigh Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations, executed a search warrant on Allis’ Raleigh home.

Allis was arrested and charged with four crimes after the search:

  • Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor;
  • Solicit a child by means of a computer;
  • Indecent liberties with a child;
  • Disseminating harmful material to minors.

Allis was taken to the Davidson County Magistrate’s Office where he was formally charged and placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

Allis is scheduled to appear in court in Lexington on Feb. 28.

The 12-year-old was not identified due to being a minor.

Davidson County said this is an active and ongoing investigation despite Allis’ charges.

