Jay Briscoe Funeral and Candlelight Vigil Details, How to Help Children of Woman Who Passed Away, More
Today would have been the 39th birthday of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 38 following a tragic car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. A candlelight vigil for Briscoe will be held tonight at 7pm at the Lee Elliott...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Backstage Notes on Mark Briscoe’s AEW Debut and WarnerMedia, AEW Paying Tribute to Jay Briscoe Tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature a tribute to the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. His brother, ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, will make his AEW debut as he goes up against their longtime friend Jay Lethal. A new report from Fightful Select notes that several...
IN LAIMAN’S TERMS #401 – Thoughts on Rampage – January 27th, 2023
1. It’s Friday night, and you know what that means; the improving but still inconveniently-timed AEW final hour is hitting the airwaves. I’d do a thoughts column on the Jay Briscoe tribute show, but I just don’t feel right reviewing something like that. It’s well worth the experience of watching though.
ROH Releases Promo Video For Supercard Of Honor PPV, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
It was announced earlier in the month that Ring of Honor would be returning to Los Angeles for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which is set to take place on March 31st from the Galen Center at USC. Today, ROH released a video hyping up the marquee event that features:...
Kenny Omega Will Be A Summonable Character In The Upcoming Video Game ‘Like a Dragon: Ishin!’
Kenny Omega was out of action for almost a year, but he plans on making the most out of his 2023. The AEW Superstar captured the IWGP United States Championship from Will Ospreay at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view to start the year, then recaptured the AEW Trios Titles with the Young Bucks one week later. However, The Cleaner is also making moves outside of the pro-wrestling industry.
Ethan Page Talks The Similarities Between His Karate Man Character and The Elias/Ezekiel WWE Storyline
AEW star Ethan Page recently joined the Going Postl show to discuss his infamous Karate Man Character. The Firm member introduced Karate Man toward the end of his run with IMPACT and received an equal amount of praise and criticism for the odd storyline. However, Page believes that the character is similar to the Elias/Ezekiel storyline in WWE, which was widely praised by the wrestling community. Highlights are below.
Kenny Omega Responds To Jake Roberts Calling Him One Of The Best Ever: “High Praise From An Absolute Master of Psychology”
Kenny Omega has responded to WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jake Roberts calling him one of the best of all-time. The Cleaner took to Twitter to thank Roberts for his praise, then returned the favor by calling The Snake a master of psychology. Omega later jokes that Roberts liking him is probably why Lance Archer has not come after him yet in AEW.
Doudrop Reveals Recent Heart Issues, If She Will Be In the WWE Royal Rumble
Doudrop has been off WWE TV as of late due to heart issues that came up following a bout with COVID-19. WWE Community kicked off their Royal Rumble Week events in San Antonio, TX, today by hosting an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with more than 70 kids at at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston at the Patch/Chaffee Youth Center. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were in attendance to spend time with the kids and host a class that teaches them how to manage emotions. Kids and the Superstars also participated in two group activities called “Ball of Yarn” and “Common Ground,” which showcased that they may have things in common with each other that they may not have even known, with the goal of fostering friendship and understanding among everyone.
ROH Releases Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life Special
The full three-hour Tribute and Celebration of Life special for ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has been released. You can see the full video below. The Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life was taped last Wednesday from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The special features tributes to Briscoe, including an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, plus a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Matches taped were Juice Robinson vs. Brandon Cutler, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Sandra Moon, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Eddie Kingston vs. QT Marshall, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Madison Rayne, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hagane Shinno, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Christopher Daniels.
Backstage Notes on Additional Talents In Town for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Several talents are in town who are not booked for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. A new report from Fightful Select notes that FTR is in town, and were planned to be there even before the tributes to Jay Briscoe were announced for the show. Dax Harwood recently revealed that he and Cash Wheeler asked for some time off, and were granted the request. There’s no word yet on if they will be used on TV tonight.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Jay Briscoe Tributes, Title Match, Therapy Session, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Dynamite will feature a tribute to the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away at the age of 38 last Tuesday. ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut tonight, going up against their longtime friend Jay Lethal.
Willow Nightingale On Pairing With Ruby Soho In AEW: “It’s Been A Joy For Me”
Willow Nightingale has always been a big Ruby Soho fan, so their pairing together in AEW couldn’t have been a better fit for her. Nightingale spoke about this topic during her latest interview on The Sessions podcast with host Renee Paquette. During their chat, the rising women’s division star looked back on Soho’s incredible run on the indies and reveals that she was someone she wanted to mimic her career after. Check out her full thoughts on their pairing in the highlights below.
Tony Khan Talks Adam Cole’s Return To AEW and How They Took All Precautions To Put His Health First
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the 98 Rock in Baltimore program to discuss the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last July with a severe concussion. Khan states in his interview that even though he’s happy to have Cole back in the rotation, his main concern above everything else was Cole’s health. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.
AEW Plays Touching Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Tonight’s Dynamite From Lexington
AEW has released a video tribute honoring ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away eight days ago in a car accident. The promotion announced ahead of this evening’s Dynamite that Jay’s brother, Mark Briscoe, would be wrestling Jay Lethal in the show’s main event, a match that would pay respect to his brother’s legacy on the wrestling industry.
Spoiler Update on a Wrestling Couple and Character Returning to WWE Soon
It looks like Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are headed back to WWE together, perhaps as soon as Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Green and Cardona have been rumored to return to WWE for some time now. Now a new report from PWInsider notes how the talk at last weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings was that Cardona is done with the company. Cardona wrestled Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry in a match that should air on February 2 or February 9.
Update On Kenny Omega’s Visa Issue, When AEW Hopes To Have Him Back
As noted, AEW superstar and current reigning Trios Champion Kenny Omega is currently dealing with a visa issue, which is why he has not been on weekly programming and was forced to miss the Jay Briscoe tribute show this past Wednesday. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is...
WWE Announces Full Line-Up of Royal Rumble Programming for Saturday
WWE has announced special programming for Royal Rumble Saturday on Peacock and the WWE Network, plus all digital platforms. The schedule begins tomorrow morning with the Best of Royal Rumble Matches on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. The night will end with the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET, the main Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at 8pm ET, and the post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, which will be presented by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.
NJPW TAMASHII Cards Announced
NJPW has announced the cards for the next two NJPW TAMASHII events, which are scheduled for February 3 and February 4. Here are the lineups:. Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) vs. United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare) Richard Mulu & Matt Rogers vs. Mick Moretti &...
Bianca Belair On Facing Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble: “Always A Chance For Something Weird To Happen”
Bianca Belair is ready to face Alexa Bliss at the WWE Royal Rumble but is staying on her toes in case something weird happens. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke about this topic during a chat with Wrestling Inc. at media day for the Rumble, where she revealed that she plans on unleashing some frustration she had on Bliss after their multiple encounters on television. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
