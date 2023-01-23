Doudrop has been off WWE TV as of late due to heart issues that came up following a bout with COVID-19. WWE Community kicked off their Royal Rumble Week events in San Antonio, TX, today by hosting an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with more than 70 kids at at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston at the Patch/Chaffee Youth Center. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were in attendance to spend time with the kids and host a class that teaches them how to manage emotions. Kids and the Superstars also participated in two group activities called “Ball of Yarn” and “Common Ground,” which showcased that they may have things in common with each other that they may not have even known, with the goal of fostering friendship and understanding among everyone.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO