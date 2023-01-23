ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minturn, CO

Vail Daily

Hanging Lake Trail project in its public comment phase; work would repair fire-damaged trail

The White River National Forest is seeking comments on its proposal to redesign and reconstruct sections of the Hanging Lake Trail. The trail and associated bridges suffered significant damage following the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon. While a temporary trail was opened in 2022, more extensive repairs are needed for long-term sustainability.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Rick Spitzer has captured remarkable wildlife images in Eagle County and across the globe by being patient

Regular Vail Daily readers have surely seen Rick Spitzer’s nature photography. But getting those images has taken a lifetime of passion. Spitzer’s life watching nature began in his hometown of Greeley, where the family would often pack a picnic and drive to Rocky Mountain National Park or other parts of the state’s Eastern Slope mountains.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A thank you from Vail Ski Patrol

It was a challenging week for the Vail Ski Patrol last week when we closed out our holiday season with a series of unfortunate events that took a toll on the staff. When this happens, we get together, debrief events and support one another. In a much-appreciated show of local...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Burning of slash piles seen from Vail Mountain wraps up years of logging work in Piney area

The burning of a series of enormous slash piles north of Vail this month brings an end to an effort that was more than 15 years in the making. The slash piles, located near the intersection of the Buffehr Creek Trail and Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734), were set ablaze in mid-January after a burn plan for the area was approved. The project, known as the Piney Timber Sale, dates back to 2005.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Lucky to call Steadman a friend

Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on orthopedics but on the many who called him “friend.” As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David and Betty Gay, shared innumerable glasses of (only) the finest wines with the Steadmans over the years! When “Steady” operated on my shoulder (yes — shoulder!) in 1981 and then on my daughter Missy’s ACL in 1988, what we received was not just Steady’s genius, but exceptional care by a brilliant team of nurses, PTs and researchers.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Avon reports steady use of electric bike programs

The town of Avon launched two new electric bike programs last year to encourage sustainable transportation and recent reports show that both the regional Shift Bike share program and town-wide rebate program are steadily gaining traction in the community. The Shift Bike share program offers monthly and annual passes to...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Alternative Wellness: Time to fly with acrosage

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson searched the valley for alterative wellness modalities that are lesser-known and have proven benefits. Follow along each Sunday in January and discovery other ways to work wellness into your life into your life in 2023. Are you ready to fly? Sunshine...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum approves 40% wastewater fee increase

The Gypsum Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday to raise wastewater fees in order to fund a $65 million dollar update to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The annual rate hikes will begin on Feb. 1, increasing by 40% each of the next three years and by 25%...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: The momentum on housing is real

Housing affordability continues to be a struggle across the U.S. and Canada. At the end of 2022, median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable in 99% of U.S. counties when compared to historical averages. The supply of affordable housing continues to be strained, and 60% of Americans said they’re...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces manslaughter charges

The owner of a Vail construction company is facing felony manslaughter charges related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now defunct A4S LLC, surrendered to law enforcement after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Jan. 24, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Vail Daily

Letting flavors shine at Gessner in West Vail

Gessner Grand Hyatt Vail 1300 Westhaven Drive http://www.grandhyattvail.com 970-476-1234 Price: $9-$25 appetizers; $34-$65 entrees Ambiance: Inviting, relaxed Colorado fine dining Signature Dish: Filet with aligot potato; braised short rib Hours: Breakfast buffet with made-to-order eggs or a la carte items, 7-11 a.m. daily; dinner: 5:30-9 p.m. Free valet parking. Simple,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County is making progress on housing goals

When Eagle County’s Bold Housing Moves project was approved in 2021, there was an ambitious goal of 500 units — either new, or deed-restricted existing homes — by the end of this year. Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney Monday acknowledged the effort may fall short of the...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Cloud City sensations: Leadville locals Nina Schamberger and Rose Horning are set to compete at the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships

Before they were knocking on the door of the World Cup, Rose Horning and Nina Schamberger were knocking on each other’s doors on a quiet street in America’s highest city. “We would always be up to no good in the winter, running around, dragging the sled to the ice skating rink,” Schamberger said. “We did a lot of skiing together.”
LEADVILLE, CO
