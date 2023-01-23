Read full article on original website
Hanging Lake Trail project in its public comment phase; work would repair fire-damaged trail
The White River National Forest is seeking comments on its proposal to redesign and reconstruct sections of the Hanging Lake Trail. The trail and associated bridges suffered significant damage following the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon. While a temporary trail was opened in 2022, more extensive repairs are needed for long-term sustainability.
Rick Spitzer has captured remarkable wildlife images in Eagle County and across the globe by being patient
Regular Vail Daily readers have surely seen Rick Spitzer’s nature photography. But getting those images has taken a lifetime of passion. Spitzer’s life watching nature began in his hometown of Greeley, where the family would often pack a picnic and drive to Rocky Mountain National Park or other parts of the state’s Eastern Slope mountains.
Letter: A thank you from Vail Ski Patrol
It was a challenging week for the Vail Ski Patrol last week when we closed out our holiday season with a series of unfortunate events that took a toll on the staff. When this happens, we get together, debrief events and support one another. In a much-appreciated show of local...
Burning of slash piles seen from Vail Mountain wraps up years of logging work in Piney area
The burning of a series of enormous slash piles north of Vail this month brings an end to an effort that was more than 15 years in the making. The slash piles, located near the intersection of the Buffehr Creek Trail and Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734), were set ablaze in mid-January after a burn plan for the area was approved. The project, known as the Piney Timber Sale, dates back to 2005.
Eagle County jail operates as usual with additional Pitkin County inmates
On Jan. 12, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies transferred seven inmates from the Garfield County jail in Glenwood Springs to the Eagle County jail. Six continue to reside in the Eagle facility as the sheriffs from the two counties determine further course of action. New Pitkin County Sheriff Michael...
Letter: Lucky to call Steadman a friend
Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on orthopedics but on the many who called him “friend.” As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David and Betty Gay, shared innumerable glasses of (only) the finest wines with the Steadmans over the years! When “Steady” operated on my shoulder (yes — shoulder!) in 1981 and then on my daughter Missy’s ACL in 1988, what we received was not just Steady’s genius, but exceptional care by a brilliant team of nurses, PTs and researchers.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Eagle County Housing Task Force: Let’s make this the year of housing getting built
The new year was ushered in with trepidation around the U.S. economy, but the volunteer-member Eagle County Housing Task Force remains committed to doubling down on bringing regional housing solutions to fruition. If there’s anything we all should have learned from the housing bubble and subsequent recession of 2008, it’s...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife pushes for full winter closure on Haymaker Trail
Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail, but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee. The committee...
VIDEO: Checking out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte checks out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain. LaConte is riding a Weston Range 155 snowboard.
Avon reports steady use of electric bike programs
The town of Avon launched two new electric bike programs last year to encourage sustainable transportation and recent reports show that both the regional Shift Bike share program and town-wide rebate program are steadily gaining traction in the community. The Shift Bike share program offers monthly and annual passes to...
Alternative Wellness: Time to fly with acrosage
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson searched the valley for alterative wellness modalities that are lesser-known and have proven benefits. Follow along each Sunday in January and discovery other ways to work wellness into your life into your life in 2023. Are you ready to fly? Sunshine...
Gypsum approves 40% wastewater fee increase
The Gypsum Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday to raise wastewater fees in order to fund a $65 million dollar update to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The annual rate hikes will begin on Feb. 1, increasing by 40% each of the next three years and by 25%...
Romer: The momentum on housing is real
Housing affordability continues to be a struggle across the U.S. and Canada. At the end of 2022, median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable in 99% of U.S. counties when compared to historical averages. The supply of affordable housing continues to be strained, and 60% of Americans said they’re...
Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces manslaughter charges
The owner of a Vail construction company is facing felony manslaughter charges related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now defunct A4S LLC, surrendered to law enforcement after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Jan. 24, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Letting flavors shine at Gessner in West Vail
Gessner Grand Hyatt Vail 1300 Westhaven Drive http://www.grandhyattvail.com 970-476-1234 Price: $9-$25 appetizers; $34-$65 entrees Ambiance: Inviting, relaxed Colorado fine dining Signature Dish: Filet with aligot potato; braised short rib Hours: Breakfast buffet with made-to-order eggs or a la carte items, 7-11 a.m. daily; dinner: 5:30-9 p.m. Free valet parking. Simple,...
Uber drivers in Eagle County are among the highest-paid in the country
The online ride-hailing industry is no exception to local workforce shortages. With ski season inflating demand for services like Uber, workers in these roles reap lucrative rewards for carrying industry burdens. Uber’s competitive pay matches the local demand for drivers, said Harry Hartfield, an Uber spokesperson. “Vail came out...
Film screening, discussion on skiing and mental health in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
What: ‘The Mountain in My Mind’ film screening. After the Padillas lost their 15-year-old son to suicide, the family made it their mission to help ensure that Jack Padilla’s memory was not forgotten, and they try to save some lives along the way. One way Jack’s older...
Eagle County is making progress on housing goals
When Eagle County’s Bold Housing Moves project was approved in 2021, there was an ambitious goal of 500 units — either new, or deed-restricted existing homes — by the end of this year. Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney Monday acknowledged the effort may fall short of the...
Cloud City sensations: Leadville locals Nina Schamberger and Rose Horning are set to compete at the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships
Before they were knocking on the door of the World Cup, Rose Horning and Nina Schamberger were knocking on each other’s doors on a quiet street in America’s highest city. “We would always be up to no good in the winter, running around, dragging the sled to the ice skating rink,” Schamberger said. “We did a lot of skiing together.”
