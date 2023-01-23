Read full article on original website
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
WMBF
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks lanes on Highway 90 in Longs area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-car crash has blocked lanes during the Friday morning rush hour in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22. No one was hurt in the crash. People...
WMBF
Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
Lake City rail crossings reopen after derailment, authorities say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rail car derailed Thursday afternoon in Lake City after a train hit a truck that had stopped on the tracks, authorities said. The crash closed multiple crossings at Thomas Street and south of Thomas Street, but Florence County Emergency Management said Friday morning that the crossings had been reopened. […]
WMBF
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Thursday after a watercraft in distress call in part of the Grand Strand. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of the North Jetty at around 5 p.m. The department’s marine rescue team and the North Myrtle Beach...
WMBF
Surfside Beach implementing license plate recognition for residents during paid parking season
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re a Surfside Beach resident, your license plate will be considered your parking decal during the busy season. The town is moving away from using physical decals that residents stick on their windshields. Instead, the town is transitioning to License Plate Recognition...
WMBF
Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
WMBF
1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 544 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to 544 at Kingswood Drive just after 7 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
WMBF
‘They make me proud’: Four Florence County deputies receive state Valor Award
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four Florence County deputies were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty. Capt. Rollin Rhodes, Cpl. Tyler Urquhart, Cpl. Christan Seal and Deputy Brandon Rowell each received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Awards for 2022. The award is given...
WMBF
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Gaurd says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person is still missing after a boat took on water Thursday evening in the North Myrtle Beach area. Rescue crews, including the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue, were dispatched around 5 p.m. to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board.
WMBF
78-year-old arrested on obstruction charges in Georgetown Co. murder case
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown Co. deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
WMBF
2-vehicle crash with entrapment sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Hwy 90
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Longs Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire rescue crews were called to Highway 90 near Monaca Road just after 9:30 a.m.where a person was entrapped after the crash. Lanes of traffic are blocked on Hwy 90....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver killed in Bladen County hit and run involving tractor-trailer
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run driver in a recent deadly crash in Bladen County. Around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on NC87 at Tobermory Road in...
Darlington County deputies charge 5th person in killing of man allegedly held in kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a fifth person with murder and kidnapping in the killing of a man who allegedly was held captive in a kennel and then shot to death before his body was dumped along a road near Timmonsville in October. Jack Garrett Book was arrested on Monday […]
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
WECT
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
WMBF
Horry County parents raise concerns about school bus stop safety
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County parents are questioning what the state law says about school bus stops. A Facebook post, made by a mom, recalls an alleged incident involving a Carolina Forest school bus stop. The post explains, " We had a dad who was parked on a...
Child under 5 receives life-threatening injuries in apparent accidental shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A child under the age of 5 received life-threatening injuries after an apparent accidental shooting Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Royal Street, Brandt said. “Both parties directly involved are under five years of age,” Brandt […]
