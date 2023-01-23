ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City rail crossings reopen after derailment, authorities say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rail car derailed Thursday afternoon in Lake City after a train hit a truck that had stopped on the tracks, authorities said. The crash closed multiple crossings at Thomas Street and south of Thomas Street, but Florence County Emergency Management said Friday morning that the crossings had been reopened. […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 544 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to 544 at Kingswood Drive just after 7 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

78-year-old arrested on obstruction charges in Georgetown Co. murder case

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown Co. deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

