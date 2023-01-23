Production of the third-generation Chevrolet Colorado started this month, which means the online configurator is up and running. It's only available in a short-box crew cab configuration and starts at $30,695 with rear-wheel-drive only. Base and mid-spec models are powered by a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine producing 237 horsepower. Four-wheel-drive jacks the price up to $33,995. You can play and put together your ideal truck, but we've already gone ahead and priced out the ultimate 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. We knew it wouldn't be cheap based on the pricing information we received late last year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO