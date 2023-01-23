Read full article on original website
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Production of the third-generation Chevrolet Colorado started this month, which means the online configurator is up and running. It's only available in a short-box crew cab configuration and starts at $30,695 with rear-wheel-drive only. Base and mid-spec models are powered by a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine producing 237 horsepower. Four-wheel-drive jacks the price up to $33,995. You can play and put together your ideal truck, but we've already gone ahead and priced out the ultimate 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. We knew it wouldn't be cheap based on the pricing information we received late last year.
