Ann Arbor, MI

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk

During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions' defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
DETROIT, MI
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders

When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
DETROIT, MI
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy, receives notable scholarship offer

Brian Urlacher’s son is receiving some serious college interest. Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a safety at Chandler High School in Arizona and just completed his junior season in the fall. He has received around a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from some very notable schools. In the last...
CHANDLER, AZ
Longtime NFL Veteran Reveals Disturbing Browns Interview

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received a troubling message from a former player. Benjamin Watson, who played for several teams during his 17-year career, called out the Cleveland Browns. Watson recounted a moment with the team in response to Paul Finebaum asking everyone's worst job ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alabama Football: No Dan Mullen for the Crimson Tide

Take one name out of the hopper to replace former Alabama Football OC, Bill O’Brien. According to Chris Low, Dan Mullen prefers to “concentrate on his TV career as a football analyst.”. A bandwagon theme may develop that Mullen was never a top choice for Nick Saban. And...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Josh Gattis and Dan Enos Miami football seasons were comparative

The anemic numbers the Miami football team had in 2020 under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis who was fired on Friday are eerily similar to Dan Enos who held the same position with the Hurricanes in 2019. The Miami football team regressed significantly offensively under Gattis in his only season as the Miami OC.
ALABAMA STATE
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters

The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
New report suggests Tennessee Vols have entered new territory

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Vols seized control of the college football news cycle by announcing that head coach Josh Heupel received a massive extension/raise. Heupel’s new contract raises his pay from $5 million a year to $9 million a year. The new contract extends his pact with Tennessee to 2029.
KNOXVILLE, TN
