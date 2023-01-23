Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions' defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
Detroit Sports Nation
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
sportszion.com
Golfer Paige Spiranac offers telltale clues to men to determine “Joe Burrow has stolen your girl”
It seems Paige Spiranac has her eyes on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Joe is quite popular among the ladies with his handsome appearance and wonderful smile. However, Paige does not straightforwardly admit that she is checking out the QB. Instead, Spiranac makes a video on Joe that reveals her feelings for the athlete.
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
Yardbarker
Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy, receives notable scholarship offer
Brian Urlacher’s son is receiving some serious college interest. Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a safety at Chandler High School in Arizona and just completed his junior season in the fall. He has received around a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from some very notable schools. In the last...
Longtime NFL Veteran Reveals Disturbing Browns Interview
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received a troubling message from a former player. Benjamin Watson, who played for several teams during his 17-year career, called out the Cleveland Browns. Watson recounted a moment with the team in response to Paul Finebaum asking everyone's worst job ...
Michigan Receives Commitment From Ohio Prospect
The 6-5, 258-pound defensive lineman from the state of Ohio announced his decision on Wednesday evening.
Cincinnati Mayor may have cost Bengals AFC Title with shot at Chiefs
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval might have doomed the Bengals vs. the Chiefs following a cringing video taunting the Kingdom ahead of the AFC Championship. He couldn’t help himself. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval could not help himself. No doubt he is excited about the Bengals, but he may have doomed them.
Alabama Football: No Dan Mullen for the Crimson Tide
Take one name out of the hopper to replace former Alabama Football OC, Bill O’Brien. According to Chris Low, Dan Mullen prefers to “concentrate on his TV career as a football analyst.”. A bandwagon theme may develop that Mullen was never a top choice for Nick Saban. And...
Josh Gattis and Dan Enos Miami football seasons were comparative
The anemic numbers the Miami football team had in 2020 under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis who was fired on Friday are eerily similar to Dan Enos who held the same position with the Hurricanes in 2019. The Miami football team regressed significantly offensively under Gattis in his only season as the Miami OC.
Detroit Pistons: Superstar or bust? The NBA Draft’s biggest wildcard
The Detroit Pistons will be looking for star power in the draft and could find it in a local player, depending on who you ask. One word comes to mind to describe Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates: polarizing. The 6-foot-10, 170 pound sophomore has been in the spotlight for what...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
atozsports.com
New report suggests Tennessee Vols have entered new territory
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Vols seized control of the college football news cycle by announcing that head coach Josh Heupel received a massive extension/raise. Heupel’s new contract raises his pay from $5 million a year to $9 million a year. The new contract extends his pact with Tennessee to 2029.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0