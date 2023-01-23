Read full article on original website
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Intel, Chevron, American Express, Silvergate and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Intel — The chipmaker suffered a 9% loss in its shares in early morning trading after its latest financial results missed analysts' estimates and showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit and gross margin. The company also forecasted a loss for the current quarter.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
ResMed rings up record $1B in sales in latest quarter led by connected sleep apnea devices
San Diego maker of CPAP machines, masks and ventilators sees continued improvement in supply as pandemic-era bottlenecks ease.
Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Assess Earnings, Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors looked to earnings reports and economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and what to expect from now. The 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.445%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury...
Wyoming crypto bank’s Federal Reserve application denied
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank’s application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia...
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined
Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
How the Market Is Rating the Risk of Debt Ceiling Default and a Divided, Dysfunctional Congress
Chief financial officers consulted by CNBC would not be surprised by a government shutdown this year, but continue to see the debt ceiling debate and risk of default as a low-risk probability. CFOs' downbeat assessment of Congress is more squarely focused on disappointment over the failure to save a key...
Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150
Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
