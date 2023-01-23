WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons is currently on the shelf with injuries. Tuesday’s NXT episode featured a segment where Indi Hartwell and Dani Palmer found Lyons down in the parking lot, clutching her leg. It was implied that someone hit Starks on their way out of the lot. Zoey Stark, who has been feuding with Lyons, was among the people shown walking around the parking lot. Hartwell and Palmer called for help to tend to Starks, and that was the end of the segment. Vic Joseph later noted on commentary that Lyons was taken to a local medical facility.

22 HOURS AGO