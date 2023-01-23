Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Issue Between WWE and The Bella Twins Led to Nixed RAW 30 Appearance?
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins did not appear at last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE had Nikki Bella and Brie Bella advertised to appear for several weeks, but we noted on Saturday how they were removed from the updated RAW 30 graphic that aired during SmackDown, and only Nikki was being advertised by the WWE Events website.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW 30 Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will represent The Judgment Day.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE NXT Stars Brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Alternate Angle Revealed
An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
RVD Opens Up About Thinking Vince McMahon Wanted To Destroy ECW
When Vince McMahon and WWE revived the ECW brand in 2006, many fans and wrestlers alike were excited at the possibilities that lay ahead. In hindsight, though, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW veteran Rob Van Dam believes McMahon's goal may have been to dilute the ECW brand and stop fans from chanting for the hardcore promotion once and for all. Speaking to "WrestlingNewsCo," Van Dam shared his thoughts on the era and what he believes went wrong.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been “Super Kind and Accommodating” To Him Since He Joined The Roster
Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own. The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i Discuss Working With Homicide: “He May Look Stiff But It’s Nothing But Love and Respect”
Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i have major praise for the legendary Homicide. The duo spoke about the “Notorious 187” on the latest edition of Morton’s Family Business podcast, where each man recounted their own tale of the New York legend, which included Morton reflecting on their match at the recent NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view. Highlights from Anoa’i and Morton’s chat can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nikkita Lyons Announces Injuries Following WWE NXT Parking Lot Segment
WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons is currently on the shelf with injuries. Tuesday’s NXT episode featured a segment where Indi Hartwell and Dani Palmer found Lyons down in the parking lot, clutching her leg. It was implied that someone hit Starks on their way out of the lot. Zoey Stark, who has been feuding with Lyons, was among the people shown walking around the parking lot. Hartwell and Palmer called for help to tend to Starks, and that was the end of the segment. Vic Joseph later noted on commentary that Lyons was taken to a local medical facility.
