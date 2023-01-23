Read full article on original website
Related
The breakup of the United Methodist Church
By the end of 2023, the United Methodist Church will be significantly less united, torn asunder by a host of issues but mostly over how to address same-sex marriage and gay clergy. Schism over LGBTQ issues is a well-trodden path for mainline Protestant denominations, and the United Methodists have taken some lessons from the Episcopalians, Presbyterians, and Lutherans. Here's a look at the breakup of the United Methodist Church, why it matters, and where it fits in American Christianity: What is happening with the United Methodist Church? United Methodists have been more-or-less civilly disagreeing about gay rights since the 1970s, but the issue came to a...
Opinion: The Supreme Court's Recent Decision Opens the Door to Prayers in School from Other Religions
The United States has effectively relied on the separation of church and state for a reason. Until recently, substantial restrictions were in place designed to protect children from being indoctrinated by religions other than their faith.
Comments / 0