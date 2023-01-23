ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Entertainment space offering virtual golf, bowling opening soon in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new entertainment space offering virtual fun, food, drinks and more is opening soon in Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House is a 23,000-square-foot space located at 1400 Discovery Blvd. The business will offer "upscale entertainment" including virtual golf and bowling; a full-service restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, local beer and wine; billiard tables; an indoor putting green; bocce ball; yard games; and a stage for live music.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Travis County leaders revisit future of historic Palm School

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in April 2019. Travis County leaders are once again trying to figure out what to do with the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, County leaders talked about the historic building off Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters on Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of temperatures in the mid-30s overnight. The City, along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers, activates the plan when temperatures are predicated to be near or below freezing.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas men's tennis team visits Dell Children's Medical Center

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin's men's tennis team opted to take a break from the tennis courts in favor of visiting some of the youngest patients at Dell Children's Medical Center. "I just think coming here puts things into perspective for us," Chih...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Slaughter Lane closed after gas, water leak in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Part of West Slaughter Lane in South Austin is closed in both directions as crews work to repair a gas line and water line that were struck by a construction crew on Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene at the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report names Austin Community College one of the best in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has named Austin Community College (ACC) one of the top 10 best community colleges in Texas. Research company Intelligent.com evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors. The rankings evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100 across multiple categories, including admission, tuition costs, retention and graduation rates, reputation, faculty and resources for online students.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto ISD to break ground on new middle school

HUTTO, Texas — Hutto ISD will break ground on its third middle school in a ceremony Friday evening. The new campus, Gus Almquist Middle School, is named after a Hutto ISD Board of Trustees member who served for more than 17 years. District leaders say he was a role model for kids in the Hutto community.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home has been declared "a total loss" after a fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Coffee shop to offer $150 cup of coffee in Portland, Austin

PORTLAND, Ore. — Proud Mary Coffee is making an unconventional move: offering a single cup of coffee for a whopping $150 price tag. This particular cup of coffee is said to be something special. Proud Mary described it as "the most life-changing coffee ever released" in its cafes. It's...
PORTLAND, OR
KVUE

Water line installation for Austin's tallest tower could close portion of Red River Street for several weeks

AUSTIN, Texas — A portion of Red River Street could soon shut down as crews work to install a waterline for a new tower in Downtown Austin. According to a city memo, the Austin Transportation Department has received a permit request from the 98 Red River site – or the Waterline tower – to close the street from East Cesar Chavez to Driskill streets so that crews can install chilled water lines. They have estimated construction to last around 20 weeks, including a full roadway closure in the area to last four weeks.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

H-E-B offers grocery deliveries on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list. Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms. “Being...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
