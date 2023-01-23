Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Related
Entertainment space offering virtual golf, bowling opening soon in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new entertainment space offering virtual fun, food, drinks and more is opening soon in Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House is a 23,000-square-foot space located at 1400 Discovery Blvd. The business will offer "upscale entertainment" including virtual golf and bowling; a full-service restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, local beer and wine; billiard tables; an indoor putting green; bocce ball; yard games; and a stage for live music.
CapMetro celebrates completion of additional train tracks from Leander to Lakeline
LEANDER, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) is celebrating a Project Connect milestone. The local transit agency said the first portion of a project that placed additional MetroRail Red Line tracks from Leander to Lakeline is now complete. This is the first rail project completed under Project Connect, CapMetro's multibillion-dollar...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Lunar New Year celebrations, a tattoo convention and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From Lunar New Year celebrations to a bloody popular musical, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just...
KVUE
Limited $150 cups of coffee to be sold in Austin
Only two locations in the U.S. will sell just 22 cups of the award-winning coffee from Panama in February. One of those is Proud Mary's Café on South Lamar.
Travis County leaders revisit future of historic Palm School
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in April 2019. Travis County leaders are once again trying to figure out what to do with the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, County leaders talked about the historic building off Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez....
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters on Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of temperatures in the mid-30s overnight. The City, along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers, activates the plan when temperatures are predicated to be near or below freezing.
Affordable child care measures proposed in resolution passed by Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Austin City Council approved a resolution that would ease city zoning restrictions for child care facilities. In addition to easing city zoning restrictions, the resolution provides financial incentives for operations that build or expand in areas that child care facilities are limited or don't exist.
KVUE
Emerie gets a trip to Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock
Emerie is five years old and has been battling cancer, and she recently lost her parents. On Friday, she was able to go on her dream trip to Kalahari Resorts.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
KVUE
Texas men's tennis team visits Dell Children's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin's men's tennis team opted to take a break from the tennis courts in favor of visiting some of the youngest patients at Dell Children's Medical Center. "I just think coming here puts things into perspective for us," Chih...
Round Rock could consider ordinance requiring sprinklers at pet boarding facilities
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock could consider requiring sprinkler systems at all pet boarding facilities. According to a report from Community Impact, Round Rock city staff are currently working on a possible ordinance that would require the addition of sprinkler systems and carbon monoxide detectors for some existing pet boarding facilities.
Slaughter Lane closed after gas, water leak in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Part of West Slaughter Lane in South Austin is closed in both directions as crews work to repair a gas line and water line that were struck by a construction crew on Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene at the...
Report names Austin Community College one of the best in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has named Austin Community College (ACC) one of the top 10 best community colleges in Texas. Research company Intelligent.com evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors. The rankings evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100 across multiple categories, including admission, tuition costs, retention and graduation rates, reputation, faculty and resources for online students.
Hutto ISD to break ground on new middle school
HUTTO, Texas — Hutto ISD will break ground on its third middle school in a ceremony Friday evening. The new campus, Gus Almquist Middle School, is named after a Hutto ISD Board of Trustees member who served for more than 17 years. District leaders say he was a role model for kids in the Hutto community.
South Austin business owner pleads for help after uptick in attacks from homeless encampment
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin business owner says aggressive people experiencing homelessness and slow police response times make it hard to keep the business open. Laura North, the owner of Headspace Salon and Co-op, is calling for Austin police to respond quicker to active attacks and asking the City of Austin to move faster in finding housing for the homeless.
House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home has been declared "a total loss" after a fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
KVUE
Coffee shop to offer $150 cup of coffee in Portland, Austin
PORTLAND, Ore. — Proud Mary Coffee is making an unconventional move: offering a single cup of coffee for a whopping $150 price tag. This particular cup of coffee is said to be something special. Proud Mary described it as "the most life-changing coffee ever released" in its cafes. It's...
Water line installation for Austin's tallest tower could close portion of Red River Street for several weeks
AUSTIN, Texas — A portion of Red River Street could soon shut down as crews work to install a waterline for a new tower in Downtown Austin. According to a city memo, the Austin Transportation Department has received a permit request from the 98 Red River site – or the Waterline tower – to close the street from East Cesar Chavez to Driskill streets so that crews can install chilled water lines. They have estimated construction to last around 20 weeks, including a full roadway closure in the area to last four weeks.
H-E-B offers grocery deliveries on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list. Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms. “Being...
Travis Heights residents try to save historic fourplex, aesthetic of neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — In and around Austin, housing developers are buying multi-unit properties and replacing them with single-family homes. According the Historic Landmark Commission, this is a practice that is not new and likely not going away any time soon. Residents in the Travis Heights neighborhood say over the...
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0