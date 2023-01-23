Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
How did Manny Ramirez, other ex-Red Sox fare in latest Baseball Hall of Fame voting?
Manny Ramirez only has three more years of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot. David Ortiz won’t have any familiar company near his plaque in Cooperstown. At least not this year. The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the latest BBWAA balloting Tuesday, with Scott Rolen the lone player elected among...
Dodger News: Insider Provides Update on Will Smith Extension Talks
The Dodgers would love to lock him in for the foreseeable future.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
White Sox sign 11 international free agents
The Chicago White Sox have continued their work on the international market, signing 11 free agents out of Venezuela on Thursday. Highlighting the list of players were catchers Angelo Hernández, who inked a deal worth $500,000, and Stiven Flores, who signed a contract for $250,000. All 11 players signed...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
Here's a recap of the Cubs’ roster moves this offseason
The Chicago Cubs have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and with ownership publicly stating that they would open up their pocketbook, the team has dramatically retooled itself over the offseason. With moves both large, as in the case of signing shortstop Dansby Swanson, and small,...
Pete Crow-Armstrong named among top OF prospects in MLB
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been turning heads with his skills both at the plate and on defense, and a new ranking lands him among the best outfield prospects in the game. According to the ranking, released this week by MLB Pipeline, Crow-Armstrong currently checks in as the No....
White Sox announce Benetti, Stone back for 2023 and beyond
Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension. Benetti is a rising star in...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0