FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Fortune

Employers cut 35,000 temporary jobs last month. Economists say it may be a preview of what’s to come: ‘For me, it’s a real warning sign’

Employers cut 35,000 temporary workers last month, marking the largest monthly drop since early 2021, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The reductions bring the total number of cuts from August to December to more than 110,000, leading many economists to fear that the labor market is taking a turn for the worse.
The Hill

Debt default would cost 6 million jobs, push jobless rate to 7 percent: analysis

The U.S. economy could suffer an economic hit comparable to the 2007-08 financial crisis and recession if the federal government defaulted on its debt, according to an analysis released Monday. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, estimated that the U.S. would lose 6 million jobs, $12 trillion in household wealth and 4 percent of…
CBS News

U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
Sneha Neupane

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
Washington Examiner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper

The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
New York Post

Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level since September

The average long-term mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year...
Axios

U.S. economy expands at 2.9% annual rate in fourth quarter

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized 2.9% rate in the final months of 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: Economists are bracing for a significant slowdown in economic activity as the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes take hold, but that certainly wasn't the case in the final months of last year.
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 23, 2023 | Rates gradually drop

When will house prices come down?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here's how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

