Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Lower Loup could be first NRD to ban fall fertilizer in effort to address high nitrates
BROKEN BOW, NEB. — More than a million acres of farm land could face new regulations as the Lower Loup could become the first Natural Resources District in the state to ban fall applications of commercial fertilizer. “Preemptive strike,” explained Tim Bartak. Wells in the area are showing...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: January 25, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution. - USDA rolls out revenue-based disaster, pandemic assistance programs.
foxnebraska.com
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
foxnebraska.com
State Senator relays experience filing public records request with DHHS
LINCOLN, Neb. — Before the State of the State address by Gov. Jim Pillen, a state senator revealed that she experienced something many Nebraska journalists do when she filed a public records request. Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, said DHHS sent her...
foxnebraska.com
Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5
OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.
foxnebraska.com
The True Price of Addiction: How drugs are impacting Nebraska families
KEARNEY, Neb — The price of addiction is more than just dealing with money. What happens to a family when parents prioritize pills over their children?. Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers who advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. They said the reason a large number of kids who have to be taken away from their homes is because of drug use.
foxnebraska.com
Texas teen charged with murdering mother before being caught in Nebraska back in Texas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Texas man charged with killing his mother and driving to Nebraska with her body in the trunk of his car is now back in Houston. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, Tyler Roenz, 18, was booked on Wednesday on charges of murder, evidence tampering, sexual assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
foxnebraska.com
Pennsylvania family found dead part of pre-planned double homicide-suicide, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a family found dead was part of a pre-planned double homicide-suicide. An adult woman and her parents were found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township on Wednesday. The York County Coroner said 26-year-old Morgan Daub died...
Comments / 0