Nebraska State

Farming Today with KRVN: January 25, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution. - USDA rolls out revenue-based disaster, pandemic assistance programs.
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
State Senator relays experience filing public records request with DHHS

LINCOLN, Neb. — Before the State of the State address by Gov. Jim Pillen, a state senator revealed that she experienced something many Nebraska journalists do when she filed a public records request. Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, said DHHS sent her...
Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5

OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.
The True Price of Addiction: How drugs are impacting Nebraska families

KEARNEY, Neb — The price of addiction is more than just dealing with money. What happens to a family when parents prioritize pills over their children?. Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers who advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. They said the reason a large number of kids who have to be taken away from their homes is because of drug use.
