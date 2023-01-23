ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Beauty
4d ago

Smh and this is why the crime and murder rates are so high. Yet again, the police did their job by arresting them but, they get to court and it's a revolving door.

Shore News Network

Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson

  The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a suspended Baltimore City officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2021 murder of his teenage stepson. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks was charged with […] The post Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Suspended BPD detective sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing teenage stepson

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A suspended Baltimore City police detective will spend 42 years in federal prison for the killing of his 15-year-old stepson. Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea in October 2022 on a second-degree murder charge and an attempting to disarm a police officer charge in the July 2021 killing of his stepson, Dasan "DJ" Jones. That plea means Banks acknowledged the evidence against him but did not admit guilt.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD releases new photos linked to fatal mass shooting investigation

Baltimore police released new photos of people investigators seek to identify in connection with the investigation into a mass shooting that killed a high school student. Video above: Homicide victims' families decry violence in Baltimore. Deonta Dorsey, 16, and four of his Edmondson Westside High School classmates were shot on...
