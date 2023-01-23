‘Very brazen’: Armed robbers steal keys, phones and victim’s shoes in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a couple at gun point, demanding their car keys, cell phones and the one victim’s shoes.
The robbery happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a night club in Euclid.
“This was a very brazen and it was done in front of a lot people,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “The one suspect put a gun to the female victim’s head and forced her to get on the ground.”
Another suspect ordered the male victim to take off his shoes.
“They took the car keys and I really think they intended this to be a carjacking and were going to take the car,” Meyer said. “There were so many people in the parking lot that I think they decided to just take off.”
The victims were "shaken up" but not injured.
The suspects have not been found. Since the crime happened so quickly neither the victims or witnesses were able to get good descriptions of the suspects.
“We will find them and will lock them up,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Euclid police detectives at 216-731-1234 as soon as possible.
