Bradenton, FL

3 people shot blocks away from crash in Bradenton

By Dylan Abad, Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot just blocks away from a crash in Bradenton on Monday evening, police said.

Bradenton officers said the shooting took place near the intersection of 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail around 5 p.m.

Officers said they heard gunfire in the area and began responding in the direction of the shots.

While doing so, police said an officer spotted a grey vehicle leaving the area at a high speed. The grey vehicle later crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and 1st Street.

Officers said the driver and passengers ran from the crash site. No one was injured in the crash.

One person was quickly detained and three others were detained a short time later, according to police.

Three shooting victims were taken to hospitals. The victim’s condition was not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

