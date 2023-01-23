Read full article on original website
Post-FGL, Tyler Hubbard Makes a Singular Splash with Debut Solo Album: 'I Have a Story and I Have a Voice'
After years of hit-making in the popular duo, Hubbard goes from half to whole with 18 tracks that show he's older, wiser — and ready to reveal his growth and new life in his music When Tyler Hubbard says, "It feels good to be me," you just know — from the joy in his voice and the width of his grin — that he's talking about something much deeper than his newly minted No. 1 song or his highly anticipated debut solo album that's out on Friday. For more than a decade...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)
The country music superstar's Atoka, Oklahoma restaurant is now serving "Fancy" cocktails, the star's signature smashed potatoes and more with live music and a third-floor library Reba McEntire is saving a place at her table — and there's sure to be good bread and iced tea! The Grammy award-winning singer, 67, has opened Reba's Place, a 15,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and live entertainment venue in her native Oklahoma. Situated in Atoka, which is about midway between Tulsa and Dallas, the new business is already attracting attention — even before its...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Christina Hall's 7-Year-Old Son Brayden Cuddles Her in Heartfelt Pic: 'Someone Missed His Mommy'
The Christina in the Country star shares Brayden, and 12-year-old daughter Taylor, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is feeling the love! The Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a sweet pic on Instagram Thursday featuring her 7-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa. "Someone missed his mommy 💟," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed Brayden going in for a tight hug as the two sat on the floor. The mother-son reunion comes on the heels of the debut of Hall's...
Cheat Codes Breaks Into Country Music with New Album 'One Night in Nashville': 'This Is Just That Era'
The LA-based DJ group is celebrating their latest album, out Jan. 27, with a Las Vegas residency and a cake from a Dollywood queen Don the cowgirl hats and cowboy boots before heading to the club — Cheat Codes have gone country. The musical trio released One Night in Nashville, their 15-song, remixed love letter to the timeless soundtrack of Tennessee (and Las Vegas, if bandmates Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and KEVI have anything to say about it). "I've always loved country music. I've always loved the way they...
Life After Lockup: New Season Brings Infidelity Accusations, Explosive Arguments and 1 Revenge Fire
PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the new season and couples, who will continue facing real-life challenges while navigating life and love after prison Life is about to get much more complicated for Life After Lockup's newest couples. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at WE tv's new season of Life After Lockup, the spinoff series of Love After Lockup, the former inmates and their significant others will take on the real world together, and face plenty of obstacles along the way. "They found love after lockup, now they're committed for life," the narrator says...
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Sweet Video of Baby Jones Laughing as She Tickles His Belly
Emily Maynard shared a sweet moment with son Jones on Instagram Friday morning Emily Maynard Johnson is soaking up the infant days. The mom of six posted a video on her Instagram Story on Friday showing her sharing a sweet moment with her youngest, son Jones West, 4 months. With a sticker that says "in love with this," the former Bachelorette, 36, shows Jones, dressed in an ocean blue long-sleeved onesie, giggling as she tickles his belly and his neck. The infant smiles wide and squeezes his hands together as Maynard Johnson...
Elle King Recalls Crying When She Played Her Son Lucky the New Song He Inspired: 'That's For Him'
Elle King's poignant song "Lucky" appears on her new album Come Get Your Wife, out now Elle King's life as a mom has inspired new music. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer released her third album, Come Get Your Wife, on Friday — and one of the record's highlights was inspired by her 16-month-old son, Lucky. The lyrics of "Lucky" chronicle the sometimes tumultuous life King led before finding happiness with fiancé Dan Tooker, a tattoo artist, and becoming a mom after suffering two pregnancy losses. "I've been a runner / I've...
Bachelor Sneak Peek: Front-Runner Brianna Tears Up as She Expresses 'Insecurity, Nervousness' to Zach
Brianna Thorbourne received America's First Impression Rose during the After the Final Rose special in September America's First Impression Rose recipient Brianna Thorbourne might've had an edge coming into season 27 of The Bachelor, but she doesn't want to rest on her laurels. In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, the 24-year-old entrepreneur expresses doubts to Bachelor Zach Shallcross about where she stands with him. "Honestly, like, it's been really, really hard," she tells Zach, 26, during their one-on-one time on a group date. "We're moving into the mansion, and I...
The Kid LAROI's New Music Video Love Interest Is a Doll — and She's on Instagram
The Kid LAROI has eyes for someone new, and she isn't just about material things. She literally is a material thing. LondonD0LL, the love interest in LAROI's latest music video for "Love Again," is on social media. And yes, as her handle implies, she's an actual doll. The 19-year-old musician...
Shane West Supports Starring in It Ends with Us with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting
"I'm hoping it's @theshanewest," one fan said of the casting for the character Atlas Corrigan — to which West coyly replied with a simple "🙋♂️" emoji Shane West has his eye on his potential next project! The actor, 44, voiced his desire to star opposite Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us, in a comment posted to social media. The exchange began when a fan commented on PEOPLE's Instagram post about Lively and Justin Baldoni's casting, writing, "Ryle will be played by Justin but who is casted as Atlas...
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'
Nick Cannon shows off his moves alongside Monroe and Moroccan in the sweet family TikTok Nick Cannon is having a blast trying to keep up with his pre-teen twins. The Wild N' Out host joined Moroccan and Monroe, 11, for a silly TikTok posted on Monday. Dancing to a sped-up version of Chris Brown's debut single "Run It," the kids had their choreography down while dad struggled. "Dad never keeps up with TikToks☠️," they wrote on the video. "Making this was very chaotic! 🤷🏾♂️ #coryxkenshin @#nickcannon #dance #kids #fun #fyp," the...
Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'
Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other's eyes. "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Anstead...
Tessa Hilton Shares Silly Changing Room Photo from Family Shopping Day: 'The Crew'
Tessa Hilton had a fun day out with her family of four, which she documented on her Instagram Story Tessa Hilton has fun with her family everywhere she goes. Sharing photos from her family of four's day out shopping on Instagram Thursday, the new mom of two showed how sweet daughter Milou Alizée, 2½, is with little brother Caspian Barron, 4 months. The toddler, dressed in an adorable lemon-printed white winter coat, takes the infant's hands and laughs, counting, "one, two" as she leans in and backs away from the...
Bryan Martin on How Writing Music After Misfiring a Gun Saved His Life: 'I've Lived Through It'
"I knew I was going to wind up losing myself if I didn't start learning how to deal with pain a little bit better," the country artist tells PEOPLE Bryan Martin was just 4 years old when his mother decided to record her son delivering the Billy Ray Cyrus classic "Achy Breaky Heart." And from that point on, the fast-rising country music artist hailing from the oil fields of Louisiana began dreaming about becoming a singer someday. But soon, that dream began to fade. As a teenager, broken bones from a stint in bull...
