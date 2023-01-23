Read full article on original website
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Both directions of Nevada were closed for a short period of time. Details on...
North Meridian Road closed due to vehicle crash
(EL PASO COUNTY) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is reporting that North Meridian Road is closed at Roslyn Road in the Black Forest neighborhood due to a vehicle crash. EPSO tweeted at 1:11 p.m. that the road was closed, and are asking the public to avoid the area. EPSO says Colorado State […]
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning. According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southwest Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
WATCH: Trial date set for man accused of killing 17-year-old Walgreens employee in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
WATCH: Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Colorado Springs
WATCH - FDA's advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations. The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.
Smoke, flames visible near Evergreen Cemetery from fire
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to extinguish a large slash and debris fire on Hancock Expressway near Evergreen Cemetery early Friday morning. The fire is not spreading and doesn’t pose any imminent threat to nearby structures, according to the fire department on Twitter. Hancock is currently closed...
1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
WATCH: Bond reduced for man accused of killing father of 8 in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
Road closed near Metcalfe Park in Fountain due to water main break
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Mesa Road at Ohio Road, near Metcalfe Park in Fountain, was closed Friday due to a water main break. City of Fountain officials said the closure started arond 6:45 a.m., and it is expected it to last until 3 p.m. As of this article’s last update, that closure was still in efffect. People needing to travel in the area will need to detour to Comanche Village Drive during the closure. These detours are marked.
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
8 arrested and stolen vehicles recovered in the Pueblo area over the past week
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of eight people and the recovery of four stolen vehicles in the past week. The law enforcement agency joined the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in the operation.
2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hit by a car in Pueblo Tuesday night. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. close to 18th Street and Hudson Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-25 and about a block south of Highway 50. “The investigation found that the male...
Crews respond to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 1 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) asked people to avoid the 2500 block of Gold Rush Dr. The area is southeast of Highway 115 and Lake Avenue.
WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
Colorado Springs apartment evacuated following reports of a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs apartment complex was evacuated "as a precautionary measure" due to a "strong odor of gasoline" being reported in the unit. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Engine 23, Hazmat 14, and other crews responded to the Woodbine Apartments at 2020 E....
