Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

North Meridian Road closed due to vehicle crash

(EL PASO COUNTY) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is reporting that North Meridian Road is closed at Roslyn Road in the Black Forest neighborhood due to a vehicle crash. EPSO tweeted at 1:11 p.m. that the road was closed, and are asking the public to avoid the area. EPSO says Colorado State […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning. According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southwest Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Road closed near Metcalfe Park in Fountain due to water main break

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Mesa Road at Ohio Road, near Metcalfe Park in Fountain, was closed Friday due to a water main break. City of Fountain officials said the closure started arond 6:45 a.m., and it is expected it to last until 3 p.m. As of this article’s last update, that closure was still in efffect. People needing to travel in the area will need to detour to Comanche Village Drive during the closure. These detours are marked.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KKTV

WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
CANON CITY, CO

