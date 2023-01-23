ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rentonreporter.com

Renton Regional Fire Authority’s FD CARES program to expand

After introducing a new type of emergency response unit geared towards taking calls involving mental crises, the Renton Regional Fire Authority has plans to expand the program. The program, FD CARES, put a single one-car unit, comprising a social worker and a nurse, in charge of responding to calls that...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton community members want to raise the minimum wage

Community advocates and leaders are pushing to raise the minimum wage in Renton. This November, Renton voters may get to decide whether or not to raise the minimum wage to match Tukwila’s minimum wage, which is at almost $19 an hour for 2023. On Jan. 18, Raise the Wage...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

King County’s new prosecuting attorney announces task force units

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion announced on Jan. 24 some of the first policy and practice changes of her administration, including the establishment of several specialized units and task forces focused on addressing what the newly sworn-in prosecuting attorney is calling some of “King County’s greatest areas of concern.”
rentonreporter.com

Renton’s Jessica Buchan named Washington’s Assistant Principal of the Year

After nearly 20 years working in education, Jessica Buchan of Renton High School has been named Washington State Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. “I was flabberghasted,” Buchan said of her win. “It feels like a fever dream like, did that really happen? It’s such an honor because it’s a big deal.”
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Valerie Ford (Newell) | Obituary

Valerie Ford (Newell), a lifelong resident of Renton, Washington passed away January 9, 2023 due to complications from her 5 year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was the eldest of 5 children born to John and Eleanor Newell. Married her High School Sweetheart and Soulmate Gary Ford October 1976. She...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

The Brick Kitchen + Lounge offers pub classics with cultural twists

I recently tried a Renton venue that I had been waiting to taste for quite a while now. The Renton drinking hole and eatery, The Brick Kitchen + Lounge at 1190 Sunset Blvd NE, did not disappoint. What drew me in was the diversity in their menu options, a series...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton’s Lorraine Smith celebrates 100 years

“Happy birthday! I made it!” said Lorraine Smith about Jan. 5, the day she turned 100. “I didn’t want to have big plans [for my 100th birthday] like Betty White and then not even make it,” Smith said when talking about her big celebration. On that day, Smith had a homemade cake, balloons and a small portion of her large of family over to her house on a hill in Renton.
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Hazen Highlanders girls basketball team takes down Renton Redhawks

The Hazen Highlanders girls basketball team took down the Renton Redhawks for the first time since November 2018, with a score of 58-25 on Monday, Jan. 23. “We have a really bright future… The sky is the limit for this team,”said first-year Head Coach Bruce Cooper after the game held at Renton High School.
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy