Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Related
rentonreporter.com
Renton Regional Fire Authority’s FD CARES program to expand
After introducing a new type of emergency response unit geared towards taking calls involving mental crises, the Renton Regional Fire Authority has plans to expand the program. The program, FD CARES, put a single one-car unit, comprising a social worker and a nurse, in charge of responding to calls that...
rentonreporter.com
Renton community members want to raise the minimum wage
Community advocates and leaders are pushing to raise the minimum wage in Renton. This November, Renton voters may get to decide whether or not to raise the minimum wage to match Tukwila’s minimum wage, which is at almost $19 an hour for 2023. On Jan. 18, Raise the Wage...
rentonreporter.com
King County’s new prosecuting attorney announces task force units
King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion announced on Jan. 24 some of the first policy and practice changes of her administration, including the establishment of several specialized units and task forces focused on addressing what the newly sworn-in prosecuting attorney is calling some of “King County’s greatest areas of concern.”
rentonreporter.com
Renton’s Jessica Buchan named Washington’s Assistant Principal of the Year
After nearly 20 years working in education, Jessica Buchan of Renton High School has been named Washington State Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. “I was flabberghasted,” Buchan said of her win. “It feels like a fever dream like, did that really happen? It’s such an honor because it’s a big deal.”
rentonreporter.com
Valerie Ford (Newell) | Obituary
Valerie Ford (Newell), a lifelong resident of Renton, Washington passed away January 9, 2023 due to complications from her 5 year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was the eldest of 5 children born to John and Eleanor Newell. Married her High School Sweetheart and Soulmate Gary Ford October 1976. She...
rentonreporter.com
The Brick Kitchen + Lounge offers pub classics with cultural twists
I recently tried a Renton venue that I had been waiting to taste for quite a while now. The Renton drinking hole and eatery, The Brick Kitchen + Lounge at 1190 Sunset Blvd NE, did not disappoint. What drew me in was the diversity in their menu options, a series...
rentonreporter.com
2023 marks a big year for South Korean-U.S. relations, especially in Washington
For the Korean-American community, 2023 is a major year. It is the 70th anniversary of the United States and the Republic of Korea — often referred to as South Korea — signing the Mutual Defense Treaty following the end of the Korean War, which is still strong today.
rentonreporter.com
Renton’s Lorraine Smith celebrates 100 years
“Happy birthday! I made it!” said Lorraine Smith about Jan. 5, the day she turned 100. “I didn’t want to have big plans [for my 100th birthday] like Betty White and then not even make it,” Smith said when talking about her big celebration. On that day, Smith had a homemade cake, balloons and a small portion of her large of family over to her house on a hill in Renton.
rentonreporter.com
Hazen Highlanders girls basketball team takes down Renton Redhawks
The Hazen Highlanders girls basketball team took down the Renton Redhawks for the first time since November 2018, with a score of 58-25 on Monday, Jan. 23. “We have a really bright future… The sky is the limit for this team,”said first-year Head Coach Bruce Cooper after the game held at Renton High School.
Comments / 0