“Happy birthday! I made it!” said Lorraine Smith about Jan. 5, the day she turned 100. “I didn’t want to have big plans [for my 100th birthday] like Betty White and then not even make it,” Smith said when talking about her big celebration. On that day, Smith had a homemade cake, balloons and a small portion of her large of family over to her house on a hill in Renton.

RENTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO