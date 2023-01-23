Read full article on original website
3 Ways Retailers Can Unlock New Levels of Customer Engagement in 2023
The beginning of the year is a time of great momentum and in the ever-evolving retail industry, you must always be prepared for what’s coming down the pipeline. In the past few years, I’ve seen a significant shift in retailers using technology to create more meaningful and personalized engagement strategies to inspire consumers to take action. It’s a shift that will continue to grow even bigger because retailers must be laser focused on providing an ultra personalized experience that delights every customer.
How Wayfair is Prioritizing Innovation in its Brick-and-Mortar Strategy
Wayfair is prioritizing innovation across its organization, supported by technology providers like Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. While at the National Retail Federation Big Show in New York City last week, Editor-in-Chief Joe Keenan spoke with Kevin O’Riordan, head of physical retail and supply chain engineering at Wayfair, and Fredrik Carlegren, vice president of marketing and communications at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.
Mercedes becomes first automaker to achieve Level 3 self-driving certification in the U.S.
Mercedes-Benz has become the first automaker to be certified for Level 3 self-driving in the United States. In a press release, the company announced the self-certification, which has specifically been achieved in the state of Nevada. Level 3 self-driving, also known as “conditional automation,” means that the vehicle is able to perform all aspects of driving, but the driver must be ready to take control at any time. This level of automation is considered to be a significant step towards fully autonomous vehicles, as it allows for the vehicle to handle a wide range of driving tasks while still requiring human oversight.
How to Market Effectively Amid Economic Uncertainty in 2023
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy resembles a chaotic rollercoaster ride that we can’t seem to get off. As a result, many companies are tightening their budgets and applying heightened scrutiny to their overall business strategies. An area in particular that's sometimes the first to go is marketing, but that can actually cause more harm than good, leading to massive quarter-over-quarter losses.
Turning a Return Into an Opportunity
Online shoppers have come to count on not only free shipping, but free returns as well. Experts say retailers can expect, on average, about $158 billion of merchandise sold during the recent holiday shopping season to be returned. While some brands are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window, or even charging a return or restocking fee, there's a bigger picture to consider.
Foot Locker Cuts Corporate Staff, Closing Sidestep Banner
Foot Locker is making cuts to its staff and store fleet as it looks to trim costs under new leadership. The footwear retailer on Thursday announced that it would eliminate an undisclosed number of “corporate and support roles,” which the company expects to account for about $18 million in cost savings on an annualized basis starting in fiscal 2023. The retailer is also closing its call center in Oshkosh, Wisc., according to a WARN notice filed earlier this week. Foot Locker is also winding down its Sidestep banner in Europe, which accounts for about 80 stores, the company said in the Thursday SEC filing. The move is consistent with the company’s efforts to focus on its core banners. Foot Locker also closed up its Eastbay banner last month as it consolidates the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner.
Mattress Company Serta Simmons Files for Bankruptcy
Serta Simmons Bedding, the Georgia-based mattress company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, saying the move is an attempt, in part, to reduce the company's debt. The company, owned by private equity firm Advent International, said it's "operating as normal" — it earmarked $125 million in financing to keep operating — and the restructuring will allow the business to continue making "critical investments" in its business and brands, in addition to paying down debt.
