Foot Locker is making cuts to its staff and store fleet as it looks to trim costs under new leadership. The footwear retailer on Thursday announced that it would eliminate an undisclosed number of “corporate and support roles,” which the company expects to account for about $18 million in cost savings on an annualized basis starting in fiscal 2023. The retailer is also closing its call center in Oshkosh, Wisc., according to a WARN notice filed earlier this week. Foot Locker is also winding down its Sidestep banner in Europe, which accounts for about 80 stores, the company said in the Thursday SEC filing. The move is consistent with the company’s efforts to focus on its core banners. Foot Locker also closed up its Eastbay banner last month as it consolidates the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner.

21 HOURS AGO