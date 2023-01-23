Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
dothanpd.org
Man Charged with Attempted Assault
During the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023, two individuals engaged in a verbal altercation in the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Michigan Drive. During that altercation, Corey Ray Chaney fired a handgun at the victim, grazing him on the neck. The victim sustained minor injury that is non-life threatening. Corey Ray Chaney, 29 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Assault First Degree. His bond was set at $30,000.00.
wdhn.com
High-speed police chase through Geneva Co. ends in crash, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase in Geneva County ended after authorities say the suspect ran off the road and hit a tree. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified suspect passed a Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputy at a high rate of speed and after the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect sped up and began turning on different roads to escape the deputy.
wdhn.com
Children found near drugs, two men facing multiple charges, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Two Dothan men have been arrested after police say they found multiple children around drugs while searching a home. According to Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis, over the past two months, the DPD Narcotics Division has run a drug investigation into a home in the 1000 block of Suzanna Drive and executed a search warrant on Wednesday, January 25.
wdhn.com
Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
Charges dropped against Coffee Co. man accused of tossing dogs off of a bridge
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The charges have been dropped against a Coffee Springs man who was accused of killing his dogs and tossing them off a bridge. Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, was accused of shooting stray dogs and tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 in May of last year. […]
Officers asked to wear plain clothes at Capital Murder trial of alleged Auburn cop killer
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement officers are being asked to wear plain clothes and not their uniforms if they attend the February 6th Capital Murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn Police Officer. Tuesday, inside the Lee County Justice Center, a status hearing was held in the Capital Murder case involving […]
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine having to learn your son has been murdered through a text message, then seeing that killing caught on video hours later?. That’s the unimaginable situation an Andalusia pastor and his wife found themselves in last October when they learned their son had been stabbed to death inside Donaldson prison.
wdhn.com
Murder suspect claims stand-your-ground defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the stand-your-ground law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on January 11th. A week later,...
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
wdhn.com
Man arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— A drug trafficking investigation between local and state authorities has led to the arrest of a Geneva man. According to Geneva Police, on January 25, 2023, Geneva Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Drug Enforcement Task Force Region B finished a drug trafficking investigation with a search warrant executed in the 300 Block of North Morris Street.
WTVM
Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379. Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on...
wdhn.com
Two dead in Esto house fire
ESTO, Fla (WDHN) — A house fire in Esto that took the life of two people is under investigation. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly fire occurred on Thursday, January 26, on Beaver Dam Road. The names of the deceased will not be released until...
wtvy.com
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An attorney who claims police victimized her seeks $2 million from the city of Dothan, according to a complaint obtained by WTVY. Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”
WTVM
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau made ten arrests, cleared multiple warrants and seized two firearms, drugs and money. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, in addition to the two guns, investigators seized nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, about five grams of...
wtvy.com
Attorney charged with DUI seeks $2 million from City of Dothan
Houston Academy's Kaelyn Tolley will be bowling at the University of Mobile. The Boll Weevils are looking to build off the success that second year head coach Clair Goodson created in 2022. Geneva County vs Cottonwood boys basketball. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cottonwood boys basketball makes Geneva County first loss...
wdhn.com
2 Deputy Coroners sworn in at Dale Co. Commission
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After being sworn in last week, Dale County Coroner John Cawley now officially has his deputies. Dale County Probate Judge Sharon Michalic swore in chief deputy coroner Adam Bruhn and deputy coroner David Grubbs. Both men will assist Cawley for at least the next...
wdhn.com
Structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan on Thursday night. Dothan Fire was dispatched to the building that is home to Total Deliverance Ministries and McGriff Grocery at 10:31 p.m. Fire crews...
Alabama meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress
An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast.
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
Comments / 3